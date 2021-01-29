HSE issues warning over supply of nurses to private care homes amid staffing crisis

The HSE has warned it may be unable to provide any more public health service staff to private nursing homes if they’re hit by new outbreaks of coronavirus.

In a briefing for the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said rising numbers of outbreaks in care facilities had caused major staffing shortages across the health service.

Ministers were told this resulted in an “inability” of the HSE to provide additional staff support to private nursing homes “while in parallel managing similar demands in our own services”.

The HSE has been providing an emergency supply of nurses to help private nursing homes hit by staff illness during the crisis and the warning shows there is concern over continuing this service into the future.

Senior Government sources revealed the HSE chief also said the risk associated with these staff shortages in nursing homes may “not be fully mitigated in these circumstances”.

Mr Reid also said private and public nursing home staff who were close contacts of coronavirus cases were being asked to return to work sooner than the generally required 14 days. A special derogation from the fortnight period for restricting movements is permitted for healthcare workers.

He said data showed the positivity rate among nursing home staff had increased in recent weeks.

Serial testing showed positivity among staff has risen from 0.33pc to 2.34pc.

The staffing shortage comes at the worst possible time for the health service, with Covid-19 outbreaks in almost a third of all nursing homes.

The HSE chief said there were serious outbreaks in 166 of the country’s 570 nursing homes as of January 25.

He said the number of “centres of significant concern” had been steadily increasing in recent days, as there has been high numbers of staff on leave due to Covid-19.

He said there were 52 care facilities that remained of significant concern due to the scale of the outbreak and the impact on staffing.

Some of these nursing homes are being monitored for governance or staffing issues caused by a lack of workers and access to additional supports.

He also has concerns about sending public health care staff to private facilities without on-site HSE supervision.

The HSE said about 250 staff were redeployed to Community Long Term Residential Facilities (LTRF), including 58 private nursing homes.

In recent weeks the Defence Forces have been asked to provide staff for nursing homes and soldiers have taken on cleaning and laundry duties in these care facilities.

Mr Reid said the health ­service was under significant pressure during the third wave due to the increase in hospitalisations and patients in intensive care units.

More than 6,000 staff have been absent from work in recent weeks, with 1,800 of these related to private and public nursing homes.

Between late November and last week there were 193 outbreaks in nursing homes, community hospitals and long-stay units, with 185 of these outbreaks remaining open, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

In total, 4,096 people tested positive for Covid-19 due to these outbreaks. Of those cases, 213 people were hospitalised and four patients were admitted to intensive care units. In addition, 262 people died due to these ­outbreaks.

Yesterday, HSE chief operations officer Ann O’Connor said almost a third of nursing homes had open outbreaks and they were down 1,500 staff due to infection or being a close contact.

Overall, there are 524 open outbreaks in long-term care facilities and hospitals. She said that 54 long-term care facilities are receiving support.

Nursing homes were the epicentre of the first outbreak of Covid last year. However, the Government put in place a number of supports in the form of financial grants and the HSE provided additional staff from the public health service.