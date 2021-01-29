| 7.1°C Dublin

HSE issues warning over supply of nurses to private care homes amid staffing crisis

Paul Reid said the health service is under significant pressure during the third wave. Photo: Frank McGrath

Paul Reid said the health service is under significant pressure during the third wave. Photo: Frank McGrath

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

The HSE has warned it may be unable to provide any more public health service staff to private nursing homes if they’re hit by new outbreaks of coronavirus.

In a briefing for the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said rising numbers of outbreaks in care facilities had caused major staffing shortages across the health service.

Ministers were told this resulted in an “inability” of the HSE to provide additional staff support to private nursing homes “while in parallel managing similar demands in our own services”.

