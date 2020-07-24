HSE Covid Tracker app downloaded by 1.4 million while R rate is now 1.1

Minister Stephen Donnelly with Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, at the launch of the Covid-19 tracker app

A new sense of determination from the public in the last two weeks has now driven down the reproduction rate for coronavirus in Ireland to a low of 1.1, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

That was the ‘best estimate’ by officials this morning, when it could have been as high as 1.8 in recent weeks with a high of five close contacts per diagnosis, he told the Dáil.

Meanwhile the contact tracing app has now been downloaded by 1.4 million people, “or one-third of the entire population,” Mr Donnelly said, and it was also being offered to new arrivals into the country.

App use in Ireland was ‘much higher’ than other countries, he said, while the result of Covid tests were now being given within 1.1 days to those taking them.

The recent increase in coronavirus infection came after the national lockdown had forced the R-rate below 1, allowing for gradual re-emergence and relaxation of restrictions.

New cases had risen per week by 61, then 93, 124 and 143, he said – but the Irish people had responded.

“I really want to thank everybody for listening to the public health advice and the solidarity shown by the public,” he said.

The evidence was that there had been “renewed effort” by the people in response to the worrying uptick, for which experts, officials and his Department were all grateful.

Virtually all Covid tests here are negative, with a positivity rate of only 0.27 per cent, he said. Meanwhile the tracing of close contacts of those infected was now being achieved by the HSE within three days in 90 per cent of cases.

Some 51,000 Covid-19 tests are being carried out every week, or nearly 7,300 a day, he said.

“But the solution doesn’t lie here in the Oireachtas or with NPHET, but with every single one of us,” Mr Donnelly added.

“We will beat this and keep this vicious virus repressed.”

Online Editors