HSE concerned unvaccinated staff are bringing Covid-19 into hospital and nursing home settings

The HSE is concerned that some unvaccinated staff are bringing Covid-19 back into settings such hospitals and nursing homes, it emerged today.

The HSE said there were twelve new outbreaks in nursing homes , involving 121 people in the week ending August 14.

Another five outbreaks were reported in acute hospitals involving twelve people who tested positive.

Among the infected are fully vaccinated people but they are less likely to be sick with the virus.

Prof Martin Cormican, HSE lead on infection control said:

"I want to be guarded in this because I think one of the things you don't want to get into is targeting anybody, but I think what we are seeing from the public health is there are instances, certainly, where we are concerned that unvaccinated healthcare workers may have contributed to the introduction of virus into certain settings.”

The HSE has a policy transferringg unvaccinated staff from direct patient care.

HSE chief Paul Reid there can be an amount of churn of staff in areas like nursing homes.

All new staff are offered a vaccine.

Meanwhile, around 124,000 children aged 12 to 15 are signed up for a Covid-19 vaccine to date.

So far 72,000 have received their first dose.

There are some 275,000 children in this age group, the HSE said today.

However, nearly one third of 16-17 year olds have yet to register for a vaccine.

The HSE said today it expects a surge in demand for testing in the first two weeks of schools return .

There are 244 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, down from 249 on the same period yesterday. Among these 54 patients are in intensive care. Most were admitted with complications of Covid-19.

He said the highest percentage of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care are unvaccinated. Some 62pc have not had any dose.

Of the vaccinated people who are intensive care a significant number have underlying illnesses which may have meant they did not respond as well as normal to the vaccine.

He said the evidence is that if fully vaccinated people have significantly higher levels of protection from being hospitalised or admission to intensive care.

The spread of the Delta variant is high among younger age group with positivity rates of 21pc among the 21-30 age group who are tested.

Around half of all cases of the virus are among people aged 19-44.

“We are continuing to see high daily case numbers. It's never too late to register, it's never too late to get vaccinated. Today I would like to make a very specific and clear call to those who have not yet come forward for vaccination. The first message is very clearly, be assured, vaccinations are working.

"The evidence is extremely strong, in terms of reduced illness, reduced hospitalisations coming through, reduced intensive care admissions, and indeed, reduced mortality."

To date 90pc of the eligible population are vaccinated with at least one dose and 83pc are fully vaccinated.

There is concern of a lag time which could see a significant rise in hospital admissions following the recent increase in cases although the numbers appear to have a abated again.

There is evidence of more cases coming through which are linked to indoor hospitality

The HSE is still waiting for advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee on potential booster shots.

Mr Reid said there is a likelihood these will be offered to people who have weakened immune systems.

HSE head of testing and tracing Niamh O Beirne said testing centres in Cavan, Mayo , Galway and Tralee saw high rates of positivity.

