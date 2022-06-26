HSE chief hopes sharp increase in Covid cases in hospitals is ‘the peak of it’

HSE chief Paul Reid said he hopes the sharp increase in Covid cases in hospitals “is the peak of it”.

Numbers in hospital have increased sharply with 746 people in hospital now confirmed to have Covid, and 29 patients in ICU.

Director General of the HSE Mr Paul Reid told RTE Radio One today that the spike has “caused concern”.

“There has been a very significant increase in the past two weeks, which has caused concern for us and particularly a sharp rise in the last 48 hours in ICU up at 29 this morning,” he said.

He explained that approximately half of Covid-positive patients are in hospital due to the virus, while the other half either contracted the virus while in hospital due to another illness or were admitted for something unrelated, but tested positive for the virus.

“It doesn’t really matter (how it was contracted) it still impacts us to the same extent and our capacity and infection prevention and control measures that we have to take so it’s a very significant impact to us,” Mr Reid said.

“We would be very hopeful that we are seeing the peak of this so in the coming weeks it doesn’t continue to grow.”

He continued;

“We are striving to keep other services going but there is no doubt about it with the increase and demands we are having, along with that our emergency department numbers are up in some cases up 20pc compared to 2019, particularly with old persons presenting in some hospitals.”

Mr Reid believes that the public could help in decreasing the numbers of people in hospital with Covid by wearing masks and being aware of the risks.

“I would say at a personal level, I certainly would wear a mask.

"Obviously in health care settings, but also on public transport, and I would encourage everybody to wear them where they see risks because its not just about the risk to yourself but it’s also about the risks to others who may be more vulnerable.

“I think the primary message on what I would like to say in terms of protecting is for people to come forward for their vaccine, whether it’s their booster or any of the small number of people who have not got their primary vaccine and particularly those people that are over 65 or immunocompromised.”

Mr Reid also said today that the HSE is progressing with plans to replace A&E at Navan with a medical assessment unit, despite the Health Minister asking for those plans to be halted.

“Ultimately, we will increase services and make it safer. It has been identified to me that there are significant risks by our clinical, medical staff, doctors, nurses, consultants and staff in Navan and very serious concerns they have around urgent care and having the capacity to provide it there.

“I have to take those risks very seriously, we met, and we discussed it with them again this week, we are taking a range of steps and obviously I have heard some concerns from local politicians and indeed the minister, but we are addressing Dáil steps in the coming weeks.

“Ultimately, we have to do this, it’s a very serious patient safety issue for the Navan community who are really at risk of poorer health income and debt if we don’t address these actions.

“The minster can determine through Section 10 of the health act and direct us not to do it, but I hope we don’t get there, and I think that would be a mistake.”