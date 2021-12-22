How to book your Covid-19 booster jab as vaccine portal opens

From today, people in eligible groups will be able to book their own appointment for a Covid-19 booster jab through the HSE portal.

However, currently, only a small number of clinics can be booked for appointments at the moment.

These include Swords, Croke Park, Enniscorthy and Limerick.

The HSE said it will be adding more clinics over the next few days.

The new booking system is similar to the one used for booking a PCR test, allowing people to instantly book a time slot that suits them.

Those eligible to book in for a booster jab is anyone aged 40 and older, people aged 30 and over that are either pregnant, a healthcare worker, have an underlying condition or are living in a nursing home or long-term healthcare facility.

If you are in this group, here are the four ways you can receive your booster jab:

Book through the online system here. To book your appointment online you will need a mobile number, email address, PPS number and Eircode. Wait for an appointment to get a booster jab at a vaccination centre. If you are eligible the HSE will text you. Go to a walk-in booster clinic at a vaccination centre. No appointment is needed. The HSE regularly updates its Twitter account with queuing times for the centres, so check this before making your journey there. Book your booster jab with a participating pharmacy by calling or emailing them or check their website to see if they have an online booking system.

People who have recently caught Covid can also now receive their booster jab quicker as the waiting time to get the vaccine for those recovering from the virus has been shortened from six to three months.

HSE Chief executive Paul Reid said yesterday was a record day in the vaccination and booster programme.

"Another record day in the vaccination & booster programme yesterday,” he said on Twitter.

"108,000 vaccines in total administered in one day (103,000 boosters). That's 186,000 vaccines administered in just 2 days. 1.77M boosters & 3rd doses done.”