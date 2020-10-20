THE Government has decided on an altered Level 5 lockdown to stem the tide of the coronavirus. While there is a sense of deja vu, there will be differences from the first lockdown in March.

The first lockdown was exceptionally difficult on certain people, especially those who live alone.

The new ‘support bubble’ idea, borrowed from New Zealand, will allow people to expand their household bubble to include close family members, isolated people and those in need of care.

Weather

The last lockdown came as spring turned to summer. The weather was pleasant. We are now entering a winter lockdown. The days are cold and dark.

Opportunities for the coming together of friends and family at Halloween, and possibly Christmas, will not be there while we are confined to our homes.

Schools

One significant difference we will see is that schools will remain open. This will have a number of knock-on impacts, including easing the burden of childcare duties on parents.

Entertainment

One way in which this lockdown may be more bearable than the previous one concerns sport.

Competitions and leagues across Europe ground to a halt when the coronavirus arrived. This time, elite sport will continue, giving us something new to watch at least.

Novelty

Lockdown in March was a novelty. Not in the sense that it was of any particular fun, rather it was unusual and felt like it wouldn’t be so long-lived.

Those laid off believed it would be temporary and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) was in place for people as they were forced to stay home while the storm passed.

People baked, they watched Tiger King, they bought toilet roll. This time around people are fatigued. It is no longer new or novel.

Certainty

One silver lining is that there is now an opportunity for the Government to set an end goal. We now have a much better idea of what we are facing and the Government must get it right this time and give the public certainty and hope.

Business

Many businesses have adapted well to the conditions that have prevailed over the last seven months. Bars and restaurants have started doing takeaways and deliveries of food and drink, for example. Many will be more prepared for the second lockdown.

Case numbers

During the first lockdown, measures were introduced throughout March when numbers were in the low hundreds, though case numbers continued to spike into April.

With more widespread testing and the delayed impact of measures, it seems likely we will continue to see high numbers of new cases before the trend goes the opposite way.

Travel

The first lockdown saw people allowed only 2km from their homes for exercise. On this occasion the Government is set to allow more than that.

Solidarity

In March, it seemed the whole country was united. People set up community infrastructure to make sure those most in need were looked after and there was near-universal ­­support for the measures.

However the sense that ‘we are all in it together’ has taken a hit. There have been protests against using masks and disagreement over what the ­Government should be doing.