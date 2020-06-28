How one restaurant will put new post-Covid protocols to the test

Imelda Scally Front of House Manager at FIRE Steakhouse & Bar checks Hospitality Manager Machal Sawicki temperature during the preparations to re open the restaurant on the 29 of June. Photo: Frank McGrath

Disposable hand towels, temperatures checks for staff and 15 minutes between bookings will form part of the "new norm" when Fire steakhouse and bar in Dublin re-opens its doors today for the first time since lockdown began.

The sprawling Dawson Street venue got special permission to do a trial run of its new health and safety protocols as it welcomed in guests including the outgoing Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon (Fianna Fáil) last night.

General manager Nicole Jordan said the next few weeks would present a number of challenges for those working in the hospitality industry but it was all about adjusting to the new way of doing things post-Covid. Thee venue has dropped itscapacity by 40pc to around 100 covers.

"We're lucky in that we can do a very comfortable social distancing here within the two floors. We've done a lot of staff training and everyone has their own individual hand sanitiser to carry around with them," she said.

"There's sanitising stations everywhere, signage everywhere and staggered arrival times for customers will also feature with 15 minutes between bookings.

"For the first couple of weeks, we'd be happy on a Friday and a Saturday to do maybe 200 covers with different start times so it's all a big change for us."

A new one-way system through the venue will be in place with separate entrances and exits for customers and group bookings limited to six people. Hygiene is the priority for the venue reopening.

"We have a full-time cleaner with us and he has 52 touch points to clean like the back of the doors, door handles, toilet handles and he'll be in and out cleaning every hour."

Lots of people have booked in to celebrate occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays that they long-fingered during lockdown.

Irish Independent