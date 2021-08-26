How idyllic Fermanagh has become coronavirus hotspot

As the most sparsely populated county in Northern Ireland, famed for its natural beauty, it is somewhat surprising that Fermanagh is at the epicentre of Covid transmission in the UK.

That is the reality for the idyllic area at present with one local doctor attributing a surge in cases to weddings, sporting events and hospitality venues reopening.

According to Department of Health data, Fermanagh and Omagh has the lowest death toll of all council areas in Northern Ireland with 94 since the pandemic began.

Over the past two months nine people have died from Covid-19 in the council area.

However, there have been 1,167 cases over the past seven days and it now has the highest transmission rate in the UK at 994.1 per 100k of population.

A local paper lead with the headline this week that Fermanagh’s rate of infection was the highest in “all of the developed world”.

As of yesterday, there were 34 Covid inpatients at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, two of whom were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Notably, the BT92 area in South Fermanagh has a rate of 1,639 per 100k of population which is multiple times higher than most areas in Northern Ireland.

Fermanagh-based GP Brendan O’Hare said the figure is “colossal” for an “extremely rural” part of the county.

The British Medical Association (BMA) GP Committee member explained: “The population is small, but if an event runs and 100 get it, it has a massive impact against a very small population.

“There are a lot of weddings, there are sporting events, hospitality has reopened and all of these things have provided a forum for people to meet.

“Unfortunately, this Delta variant is highly infectious and has taken full advantage of it.

“The sky-high rate does suggest a lot more contact between people, some of whom are infected and spreading it to the rest of them.”

Substantial numbers of young people are contracting the virus, he said, and people who have received double vaccinations including himself who have experienced mild Covid-19 symptoms.

Dr O’Hare believes recent deaths in Fermanagh have been amongst unvaccinated people.

He would not support another lockdown as the disease is confined to younger people who haven’t been vaccinated, he said.

“The health service is currently stretched but coping and maybe it is better that it runs its course at this time of the year.

“We must be close to herd immunity, when in excess of 90 per cent of the population becomes immune to the disease, so it may be better to get it over with now rather than December or January when the health service struggles to cope at the best of times.

“I certainly would encourage young people who can, to get vaccinated and really urge pregnant women to get the vaccine.

“There are fears about harm to babies, but I think the most harmful thing that could happen to any baby is to lose its mother,” Dr O’Hare concluded.

Meanwhile, Enniskillen Councillor Donal O’Cofaigh believed mixed messaging from Westminster and Stormont has contributed to the rise.

He said people must be encouraged to take the virus seriously and to continue adhering to basic principles which protect communities. “I think the mixed messages coming out of Stormont and Westminster have exacerbated the situation and people have been given an indication that this has passed over us,” Cllr O’Cofaigh said.

“On the one hand we’re hearing that people need to get vaccinated and keep socially distancing but on the other hand we’re seeing a reopening right across the board in the interests of profit.

“Priority has been given to economic interests over public health.” He added: “I have been critical of the vaccination roll-out which has not used the full strength of the NHS as well.

“The NHS was designed to deal with pandemics and this sort of outbreak, but from what I see there has been a reliance on fractured delivery whereas what we need is a comprehensive approach.

“As a result of that people have not taken up the vaccine who should have. There have already been far too many deaths and we have to be concerned that the hospitalisation rate will translate into deaths.

“The pressures on our NHS staff are absolutely horrendous, I’m hearing first-hand accounts from staff who are literally exhausted but continuing to provide absolutely vital services at the same time their value is being questioned by Stormont and Westminster over their recent pay uplift.”

The Cross Community Labour Alternative (CCLA) representative also pointed to high levels of deprivation in the area and the fact there was no such peak previously.

Fermanagh is a popular destination for weddings including the 5-star Lough Erne Resort which is nestled on a 600-acre peninsula with spectacular views of the Lakelands.

Asked whether it has any concerns about transmission rates acting as a deterrent to visitors, the hotel made it clear that guests are issued with strict guidance.

Joanne Walsh, general manager, said the resort had — during the first lockdown in spring 2020 — introduced a comprehensive Guest Care Promise aimed at protecting the wellbeing of guests and staff.

She said this was still in place and now included optional temperature scanning for guests, whilst resort staff are being issued with three lateral flow testing kits per week that they are encouraged to use.

“Whilst we have clear guidelines in place for the use of our facilities, including social distancing, we would ask that any guests who are at high risk or who meet the criteria for self-shielding not to visit the resort. This policy is for the benefit and wellbeing of all our guests, staff and of, course, in everyone’s best interests,” Ms Walsh added.