How idyllic Fermanagh has become coronavirus hotspot

County might be the most sparsely populated in NI but Covid cases are rising ‘due to weddings and events’

Garrett Hargan

As the most sparsely populated county in Northern Ireland, famed for its natural beauty, it is somewhat surprising that Fermanagh is at the epicentre of Covid transmission in the UK.

That is the reality for the idyllic area at present with one local doctor attributing a surge in cases to weddings, sporting events and hospitality venues reopening.

According to Department of Health data, Fermanagh and Omagh has the lowest death toll of all council areas in Northern Ireland with 94 since the pandemic began.

