How Europe is preparing for life after lockdown as some countries start to lift coronavirus restrictions

As some European countries take their first provisional steps out of lockdown, member states have come into conflict with the European Commission.

Following a video conference with EU leaders on March 26, Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the bloc needed to operate in a coordinated exit from lockdown.

She said failing to do so would "undermine the effectiveness of the tough measures we took".

An internal document sent by the Commission to EU governments said that even phased measures would "unavoidably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases".

It said before restrictions could be lifted the spread of the virus had to be reduced for a significant period and there would have to be enough capacity in intensive care units to cope with a second surge in cases and increased testing, along with mass antibody tests.

Businesses, shops, and schools should open first, followed by the limited reopening of restaurants, bars, and cafes.

However, some countries are anxious to revive their paralysed economies and marginally lift the severe movement restrictions imposed on their citizens.

Last week, Austria, Denmark, and the Czech Republic announced plans to ease lockdown measures.

Now Spain and Italy have followed suit, while Ireland and France have extended their lockdowns until May.

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the slowing rate of infections in some European countries but warned against lifting restrictions too early, saying such a move could prompt "a deadly resurgence."

SPAIN

On Monday, Spain allowed an estimated 300,000 non-essential employees to return to work. These included builders, cleaners, construction, factory, and shipyard workers who are unable to work from home.

But shops, bars, and public spaces will remain closed until at least April 26.

The restrictions in place across Spain since March 30 have seen most people confined to their homes.

However, there is now cautious optimism that the pandemic may be reaching its peak with the rate of new infections dropping from 6,278 on April 9 to 3,268 on Monday.

However, some regional leaders have criticised the move amid fears that the lifting of the more extreme restrictions will destroy the public health gains of recent weeks.

Spain's overnight death toll from the virus fell to 517 on Monday from 619 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 17,489, the health ministry said.

FRANCE

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that the country would remain under strict lockdown until May 11.

All public institutions, including schools and creches, restaurants, hotels, and shops, except supermarkets and pharmacies, have been closed for four weeks.

Where possible, workers are operating remotely, and only those deemed essential are allowed to work in factories and offices.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for a very limited number of reasons, including going to work, buying groceries, to seek medical care, or for a short walk alone or with a child or pet.

Each person must stick to their own neighbourhood and carry a printed, handwritten, or electronic paper with an address and a date and the reason why they are out of their homes.

As of Monday, coronavirus has claimed 14,967 lives in France, the fourth-highest death toll in the world, with 136,779 confirmed cases, according to official figures.

The rate of new infections has dropped from 11,059 on April 7 to 4,188 on Monday, April 13.

GERMANY

The German government imposed strict lockdown measures amid a growing numbers of cases last month, ordering all non-essential shops to close, cancelling festivals, sports events, and banning any social contact among more than two people in public.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to hold a video conference tomorrow with the governors of federal states to decide whether or not to extend strict lockdown measures beyond April 19.

Germany's coronavirus cases rose by 2,537 to 123,016 on Monday, April 13, marking the lowest number of daily new cases since March 23, according to the official figures.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 126 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 2,799.

Germany has the fifth-highest tally of reported COVID-19 infections in the world, ranking behind the US, Spain, Italy, and France. But its death toll remains far lower than other hard-hit countries.

Besides widespread coronavirus testing, Germany has also significantly raised the bed capacity of intensive care units in hospitals: from 28,000 to nearly 40,000.

ITALY

Italy, once the epicentre of the virus in Europe, eased some lockdown measures today.

Some shops - mainly selling books, stationery and children's clothes - have been allowed to reopen but the majority of lockdown restrictions will remain in place until May 3, 2020, however. Factories will remain closed.

Shops are still required to follow strict safety protocols. Customers will have to wear protective masks and gloves and social distancing will operate inside the shops.

Premises will also have to be sanitized twice a day and proper ventilation will be required.

Over the weekend, Italy saw its lowest number of new coronavirus deaths in three weeks.

Government officials have not explained how they made the decision on what businesses to reopen first.

The country's culture minister said that reopening of bookstores was not a symbolic gesture, but a recognition that books can be "an essential good" for people stuck in their homes.

Despite the nationwide decree to open certain stores, some regions of Italy are exercising their powers of partial autonomy and keeping those businesses shut.

Four regions - including the hard-hit northern regions of Piedmont, Lombardy, and Trentino-Alto Adige as well as Campania in the southwest - said they would not reopen any stores at all until May 3.

UNITED KINGDOM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK into lockdown on March 23, and he said it would last for an initial three weeks, which is up tomorrow.

Since then, he was admitted to intensive care while thousands of other Britons have lost their lives.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Mr Johnson as he recovers, has said that the government does not expect to end the coronavirus lockdown this week as it reviews the impact so far.

Any lifting of restrictions is unlikely given that Patrick Vallance, the Government's chief scientific adviser, said measures would only be lifted "when we are firmly on the other side" of the peak, with numbers coming down.

Mr Vallance added that "it would be a complete waste of everything everyone has had to do until now" if measures were lifted too soon and the number of deaths rose again.

Over 11,000 people have already died from coronavirus in the UK, as of April 13, while more than 88,000 have tested positive.

It comes following reports that ministers are split over whether to lift restrictions in either three or six weeks.

SWEDEN

Despite the mounting concerns of experts both at home and abroad, Sweden continues called a "low-scale" approach to lockdown.

Anders Tegnell, the country's chief epidemiologist, has insisted this approach "is much more sustainable" in the long run.

Primary schools, shops, restaurants and bars remain open and people are allowed to go out and exercise.

But Sweden's cases are rising. The country of some 10 million now has more than 10,000 cases and 887 deaths. Its total death toll is higher than that of all the other Nordic countries put together.

In an interview with Time magazine, the head doctor of a hospital in Stockholm feared the current approach would "probably end in an historical massacre".

Since the beginning of the crisis, elderly people have been asked to stay home, but despite these measures, the virus has spread to one-third of nursing homes in Stockholm, which has resulted in a spike in fatalities.

To date, and with limited testing, Sweden has recorded 1,033 death and 11,445 infections.

GREECE

Last week the Greek government extended confinement measures by three weeks, to April 27.

Greeks must text authorities if they leave their home and if stopped by police they must produce a signed form.

They are allowed to leave their homes only for work, to visit a doctor or pharmacy, to shop for food, walk a pet, or take brief exercise.

The restrictions followed the closure of all schools, universities, restaurants, bars, museums, and gyms on March 10.

The message #menoumespiti (#westayathome) went viral, as Greeks sought to do their bit to lighten the load on a health system starved of funds for the past decade.

Greece has some 2,145 confirmed cases and 99 deaths.

THE NETHERLANDS

The Netherlands has adopted a controversial form of restriction coined an "intelligent lockdown." Still, the infection is spreading rapidly, and the country has one of the world's highest mortality rates from the pandemic.

The Dutch initially embraced the contentious idea of group or herd immunity.

Staying at home is not mandatory, but encouraged.

Only those businesses that require touching, like hairdressers, beauticians, and red-light brothels, have been forced to cease trading.

Florists, delicatessens, bakeries, and toy stores are still serving customers.

Schools, nurseries and universities are closed until at least April 28.

Total cases in the Netherlands have reached 27,419, while 2,945 lives have been claimed.

It has also emerged that up to 140 million tulips have been destroyed after demand from around the world plummeted.

AUSTRIA

Thousands of shops have reopened in Austria.

Garden centres, DIY stores, and small shops can open but there are strict rules on social distancing.

Last week Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz outlined a timetable to gradually ease his country's lockdown, with non-essential shops allowed to reopen with strict hygiene controls from today.

From May 1, all stores, shopping centres, and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen.

But other services, as well as restaurants and hotels, must stay shuttered until mid-May,

IRELAND

Last week Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed the lockdown would remain in place until at least May 5.

Health experts and Government officials will then further review the situation, and there is a possibility that some of the measures could be lifted

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan told Monday's press briefing that life would not return to what it was until a vaccine was found.

Currently, people are only allowed to leave their homes to work in essential services or when buying groceries, attending medical appointments, collecting medication, getting brief exercise, or making essential family visits.

Outside of this nobody should travel beyond 2km from their homes.

Those over the age of 70 or with chronic diseases have been told to stay in their homes without exception over the period.