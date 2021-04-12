How countries across the world have restricted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be limited to people over the age of 60 following advice from scientific experts in Ireland.

Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee have concerns about blood clots in younger people who have been given the vaccine.

As AstraZeneca makes up around a fifth of Ireland's vaccination programme, it could slow down the current vaccine roll-out here. But Ireland is not the first country to restrict the use of the vaccine in some way.

Read More

France

Last week French health officials advised people under 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to get a different vaccine for their second shot.

However, the French government is still recommending older people continue to use the vaccine as the country deals with another surge of Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

“It’s an effective vaccine,” Dominique Le Guludec, president of France’s High Authority for Health, told AP. “If we want to win the battle against the virus, we must use all weapons at our disposition.”

United States

Vaccine advisers in the US have told CNN they do not foresee AstraZeneca's vaccine being used in the country.

In addition, Dr Anthony Fauci said last Wednesday that even if the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine, there would be no need for it at the moment.

"We already have contracted for enough vaccines, from Moderna and from Pfizer and from [Johnson & Johnson],” he said. “There is no plan to immediately start utilizing the AstraZeneca [vaccine] even if it gets approved through the EUA, which it very well might.”

However, he added: “It's not any indictment against the product. We just have a lot of vaccines.”

Germany

Germany suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people below the age of 60 at the end of March.

The German medicines regulator had found 31 cases of a type of rare blood clot. In total, nearly 2.7 million people had received the AstraZeneca vaccine by that point in Germany.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said: “We will continue to work with German authorities to address any questions they may have.”

Canada

Just one day before Germany’s announcement, Canada restricted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to only those over the age of 55.

“There is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks,” Dr Shelley Deeks, the vice-chair of Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunisation, said.

She added that most of the patients in Europe who developed a rare blood clot after receiving their AstraZeneca vaccine were women under the age of 55. She said the fatality rate among those who develop the clots is as high as 40pc.

Italy

Italian health officials similarly recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be used on people over the age of 60.

In Sicily, the region’s president Nello Musumeci has said the up to 80pc of people offered the AstraZeneca vaccine on the island have refused it.

He said “it is natural" for people to be worried, “but we have a duty to believe scientists when they say it is more dangerous not to get vaccinated than to get vaccinated”.

UK

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was an Anglo-Swedish project, and despite setbacks due to that project, the UK is still on track to complete its vaccination roll-out this summer.

The UK’s NHS recommended that anyone under the age of 30 without underlying health conditions should be offered an alternative vaccine if available.

“People may make an informed choice to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to receive earlier protection,” it said in a statement earlier this month.

However, it is believed that this change in health advice may have delayed the roll-out by up to four weeks.

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland Read More

Irish Independent