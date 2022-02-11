Hospital waiting lists rise again as health service remains under severe pressure

Waiting list figures for January showed another 8,065 were added to outpatient queue this month. Stock image.

Hospital waiting lists have risen again while the number of Covid-19 cases reported today also increased.

It comes as the health service remains under severe pressure with a record level of attendances at emergency departments last week.

There was more bad news today as waiting list figures for January showed another 8,065 were added to outpatient queue this month bringing the total needing to see a specialist to 625,513.

The number waiting for inpatient and day case surgery rose to 77,818 – up 2,355 from December.

And another 1,000 were added to the queue for a gastrointestinal endoscopy, an increase of 1,000.

The worsening picture follows the Omicron wave which led to many elective appointments having to be postponed.

Another 132,813 patients are on other forms of waiting lists.

The pressure on beds means that some hospitals which had restarted work on waiting list patients have had to scale back again.

Meanwhile, another 11,063 more Covid-19 cases were reported, including 6,618 which are PCR positive.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital rose by 20 to 615.

Around half of Covid-19 patients have been admitted for another condition and test positive after admission.

There are 64 of these patients in intensive care, up one from yesterday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet next week to review the situation following the lifting of most restrictions last month.

It is expected that face masks in shops and on public transport will remain. It is unclear if they will decide that school children need no longer wear face masks in the class room.

A report on surveillance of Covid-19 variants shows the Omicron offshoot BA.2 has gained ground here.

The variant is seen as slightly more immune evasive, but it does not warrant additional public health measures.