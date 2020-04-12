Hospital stay could have gone either way: Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his brush with the coronavirus "could have gone either way" as he thanked NHS staff for saving his life.

Dressed in a suit, and looking and sounding assured, Mr Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter after his discharge from hospital that it was "hard to find the words" to express his debt of gratitude to the NHS.

He listed a number of the frontline staff who cared for him during his week-long stay in St Thomas' Hospital in London but singled out two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours "when things could have gone either way".

The prime minister said Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal were the reason that "in the end, my body did start to get enough oxygen".

"Because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed," he said.

Mr Johnson's office said he would continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister's country house.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work," the statement said. "He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received."

Mr Johnson (55) spent three nights in the intensive care unit before moving back to a regular hospital ward.

He was the first world leader confirmed to have the Covid-19 illness.

Mr Johnson's pregnant partner Carrie Symonds said in a series of tweets that she "cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough" and that she "will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you".

Ms Symonds admitted there "were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones".

