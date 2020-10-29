Holohan's 'police state' and desperate bid to save the Leaving Cert – Ross lifts lid on Cabinet in Covid crisis

Senior ministers warned Covid-19 restrictions will cause a “police State” and insisted the Leaving Cert should not have been cancelled at private Cabinet meetings during the pandemic.

In former Transport Minister Shane Ross’s new book In Bed With The Blueshirts, he also says some Cabinet colleagues “deeply resented” the lack of consultation they received on significant coronavirus decision.

The behind closed doors Cabinet insights are based on notes Ross privately took during private meetings and have been reproduced in a book published today.

During one particularly tense Cabinet meeting, former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is to have insisted Nphet proposed self-isolation centres would

make “Direct Provision look like a tea party”.

“Charlie Flanagan was particularly animated, insisting that we were not a ‘police state’ and rubbished the idea of ‘self-isolation’ in a centre for those without suitable locations to stay,” Mr Ross writes.

The former Independent Alliance Minister said Flanagan also “declared” at the meeting that “golfers needed the distance they were allowed to travel to a course to be extended”.

“Otherwise Gardaí would be ‘arresting former colleagues’ — presumably breaking the limits by travelling to their distant golf clubs,” Ross adds.

The long-serving but now retired politician is also critical of what he describes as “government by guillotine” during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ross says decisions were regularly made long before the were brought to Cabinet where minister were effectively asked to rubber stamp significant proposals on Covid restrictions or the reopening of society after the first lockdown.

“At Cabinet meetings, it became apparent that decisions were being made elsewhere,” Ross writes

“Everyone respected the supremacy in health matters of the top public servants in that field, but several ministers deeply resented the lack of consultation with themselves,” he adds.

Ross also describes increasing frustration among Cabinet ministers over the public adoration for Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan as he gave nightly updates on the work of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). “The nation’s hero, the man who starred on the television screens every night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, was not the same popular figure with cabinet members as he was with the people,” he says.

“Some of my colleagues saw him as a usurper who had taken power away from them and was becoming a national icon, a reassuring father figure,” he adds.

Ross describes how the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar organised a meeting with Mr Holohan and HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid for a “discontented group” of ministers who were feeling excluded from the decision making process.

He said it gave ministers who were not in the Taoiseach’s “inner circle” an opportunity to decided of the Chief Medical Officer was a “god or a guru”.

“In reality it was Leo’s way of letting mere mortals in the cabinet feel they had a part to play,” Ross says.

“It was notable that few of the inner circle were present, because obviously they had already been well briefed. This was only to bring the ‘children’ at the table up to speed,” he adds.

Former Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring “let fly” at Holohan about the over-70s being asked to self-isolate while Agriculture Minister Michael Creed also criticised the restrictions on older people.

At another Cabinet meeting, Ross said Creed again hit out at the impact of restrictions on older people and said it had become “almost treachery to question public health advice”.

On May 8, at a meeting where it was decided to cancel the Leaving Cert, ministers were given just two minutes to make suggestions.

“Creed was again annoyed. ‘Why in the name of God can’t we hold an exam?’ he asked. ‘Everything else will be open,’” Ross writes.

He says Charlie Flanagan was “uneasy” with the decisions but insisted everyone must support Education Minister Joe McHugh’s proposal.

In another meeting, Ross describes how the then Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone was highly critical of comments in the Irish Independent attributed to anonymous Cabinet sources who criticised her failed attempts to develop a support scheme for the childcare sector during pandemic.

Ross says Zappone “lashed out angrily at her colleagues” saying their remarks were “disrespectful, lacking in courage and demeaning of Cabinet”.

“She was badly stung by the article and the words of some of those sitting beside her,” he adds. He says in a “defiant gesture” Zappone said she was staying in the Cabinet room after the meeting so “those who had such criticisms of her could come and tell her to her face what they were whispering in the ears of journalists”.

Ross also tells how he clashed with Charlie Flanagan, then Foreign Affairs Minister about questions over whether Ireland voted in favour of Saudi Arabia sitting on United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

He says former Taoiseach Enda Kenny ushered Ross and Finian McGrath into a side room before Cabinet because “Charlie’s in orbit” over their demands to know if Ireland backed the Saudis.