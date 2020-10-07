Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan warned the Government about his concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases before public officials held an emergency meeting to discuss a national lockdown.

In a fresh twist to the controversy, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was personally told about the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) concerns about “escalating case numbers”.

Mr Holohan revealed he discussed the meeting with Mr Donnelly who gave him no indication he was opposed to a second national lockdown.

In his first public comments, the CMO said: “He didn’t set out parameters within which we would conduct our considerations.”

Read More

Despite suggestions the CMO went on a solo run in pushing for a national lockdown, it has now transpired Mr Holohan was keeping the health minister fully informed throughout last weekend.

It can also be revealed Taoiseach Micheál Martin knew on Saturday afternoon about Nphet’s plan to hold an emergency meeting.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson said the Health Minister informed Mr Martin that the meeting was taking place due to Nphet concerns about a rise in case numbers.

Mr Donnelly’s spokesperson also admitted for the first time, the minister spoke to Mr Holohan before and after the controversial Sunday Nphet meeting which caused widespread public panic when it emerged a national lockdown was being recommended.

“Before the meeting they discussed the deteriorating epidemiological situation,” the spokesperson said before adding: “After the meeting the Minister was informed for the first time that Nphet recommended a move to Level 5.”

She said the Minister and Taoiseach “communicated after both conversations” between Mr Donnelly and Mr Holohan on Sunday.

At a press briefing in the Department of Health, Mr Holohan also confirmed he had kept the minister informed about Nphet’s deliberations.

“We just discussed my concerns, the concerns I shared with him of the conversations I had had with a range of members of Nphet over the course of the preceding 24 hours. And the fact I was going to hold a meeting of Nphet and would brief him afterwards,” he said.

Meanwhile, at least two senior ministers who attended Monday’s Cabinet meeting on the lockdown proposals said the Taoiseach gave the impression he did not know about the Nphet meeting.

However, Mr Martin’s spokesperson said he told the Cabinet “he didn’t know the Nphet meeting was about discussing changing levels, not that he didn’t know about the meeting”.

Read More

Online Editors