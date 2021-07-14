| 21.2°C Dublin

Holidaying in Europe: Covid rules you can expect to encounter in popular tourist destinations 

A seagull walks next to a graffiti that reads 'Tourists' as people sunbathe amid the pandemic in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It will be a European holiday with a difference for those who will exercise their EU Digital Covid pass this summer.

Whatever the rules and regulations in their destination, they won't be able to escape the impact the Delta variant is having on restrictions.

It is forcing several countries to tighten public health measures.

