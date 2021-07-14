Holidaying in Europe: Covid rules you can expect to encounter in popular tourist destinations 

It will be a European holiday with a difference for those who will exercise their EU Digital Covid pass this summer.

Whatever the rules and regulations in their destination, they won't be able to escape the impact the Delta variant is having on restrictions.

It is forcing several countries to tighten public health measures.

Cases of the variant are rising, but hospital admissions are not following at the rate they used to.

Like Ireland, member states are benefiting from Covid-19 vaccinations. But similar to us, they have a long way to go to protect everyone.

People travelling from Ireland to Europe will find proof of vaccination, immunity due to recovering from infection or a clear test are increasingly the key to getting admittance to bars, restaurants and even museums.

Spain

Several Spanish regions have restored curfews as well as restrictions on nightlife.

The country has seen a big rise in the Delta variant in young unvaccinated people.

There were major virus outbreaks in the Mediterranean coastal regions of Catalonia and Valencia. In Catalonia, all public activities will now end at at 12.30am, and people cannot get together in groups of more than 10, either in public or private spaces. Eating and drinking in public areas are banned.

Portugal

Night-time curfews are back in several parts of Portugal. Like Ireland, some regions are insisting on a vaccination cert to eat indoors in a restaurant. This may also extend to booking in to some hotels.

France

From July 21, the French government plans to extend the use of passports showing vaccination, immunity through infection in the previous six months and a negative test taken in the previous 48 hours. These will be needed to go to culture or leisure venues.

From early next month, they will be needed for indoor bars, cafes, restaurants, and hospitals, as well as for riding on long-distance public transport.

Greece

Greece will require customers at indoor restaurants, bars and cafes to prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.The latest in a series of restrictions aimed at saving the summer tourist season, the move will also oblige customers at nightclubs, cinemas and theatres to be vaccinated and seated. Dining outdoors will not require proof of vaccination or a test.

Netherlands

Dutch cafes and bars must close at midnight. Discos and nightclubs are closed. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said this week coronavirus restrictions had been lifted too soon in the Netherlands and he apologised as infections surged to their highest levels of the year.

Face-mask rules

A review of the international situation from the watchdog Hiqa today said the requirement for use of face masks and physical distancing at mass gatherings varies considerably between countries.

In many countries, face masks are required at religious services and at events if the rules of social distancing cannot be applied.

In Austria, however, face masks are generally not required for gatherings where proof of Covid-19 health status is available. In Portugal, the minimum distance varies between 1.5 and 2 metres depending on the venue, while in Finland, safety distances of a certain length are no longer a requirement. As of early July, Spain and Germany had the highest share of population that is fully vaccinated, at 39pc and 37.6pc respectively, with Ireland – at that stage – at 36.2pc.



