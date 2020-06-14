Hesitant parents seeking part-time crèche places as industry to reopen

Hesitant parents are seeking part-time crèche places as the childcare industry prepares to reopen for the first time since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Early Childhood Ireland said up to 60pc of parents who have made inquiries are reluctant about their child's return on June 29.

It said they were seeking a "more flexible approach" that allowed children to go back "on a limited basis" during July and August and urged the Government to allow this without reducing State subsidies.

This could mean a child might return for a day in the first week, increasing each week after that, or reduce the hours they attend every day.

"The disruption to normal routines and the fear or anxiety which might be caused by enhanced safety measures on their return mean it is important that providers can accommodate families as they ease children back into schedules as they see appropriate," said an Early Childhood Ireland spokesperson.

Some parents could find their crèches have closed down. Chairperson of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers Elaine Dunne said that a number of crèches had notified her that they were shutting down.

She said despite a €75m Government funding package announced last week, more than 100 providers may have already gone bust because their costs are too high.

Ms Dunne claimed that Government officials admitted the funding model might not suit around 10pc of providers.

"I know of two crèches on Dublin's northside that have closed down and two on the southside, including one in Dundrum," she said.

Parents are also in the dark about whether summer camps held by staff in up to 500 crèches that provide after-school care in school buildings each year will go ahead.

In a joint letter to Education Minister Joe McHugh and Children's Minister Katherine Zappone, chief executive of Early Childhood Ireland Teresa Heeney has sought urgent guidance on the reopening of school premises.

The schools are normally used to accommodate summer camps during July and August.

"As you know there are more than 500 after-school providers which operate within schools," she said.

"Many of these operate summer camps over the summer. These camps allow children to participate in fun learning activities and mean that providers can provide employment to professional educators for the full year.As schools have been closed since March 12, our members cannot access them now."

She asked the Government to request schools to allow these providers to access buildings, so that they can prepare to provide camps from June 29, as part of the reopening of the wider sector.

"This year has been so challenging for children and their parents, and we believe supporting our proposal would help many families to transition back to education this autumn, not to mention also benefit children who could socialise safely with their peers," she said.

Her organisation has also raised concerns staffing levels will not be adequate, as a wage subsidy scheme may not be open to newly hired staff.

Early Childhood Ireland said its members from across private and community childcare settings were relieved at the Government's funding programme.

