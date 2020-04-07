Monitored: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being kept in intensive care as he battles Covid-19. Photo: REUTERS

Boris Johnson is in a stable condition, has not been put on a ventilator and does not have pneumonia, but was last night still in intensive care, Downing Street confirmed.

The UK prime minister was yesterday described as "a fighter" and "a friend" by Dominic Raab, his de-facto deputy, who pledged that Mr Johnson would return to leading the government's fight against Covid-19 "in short order".

Mr Johnson is being kept in intensive care as a precaution, and his treatment is being overseen by Dr Richard Leach, who is Britain's leading lung doctor.

Dr Luigi Camporota, another St Thomas' Hospital team member, said last week that some patients on Mr Johnson's ward had faced a "biphasic" tipping point after about a week, when after an initial upturn their condition can then go into life-threatening decline.

Mr Johnson's political opponents were united in sending him good wishes after it emerged that he had been moved to be near a ventilator on Monday evening.

And the British Royal family also passed on messages of support, with the royal Twitter account posting a picture of Mr Johnson and Queen Elizabeth.

Last night, a No 10 spokesman said: "The prime minister's condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring.

"He is in good spirits," he added.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street news briefing, Mr Raab said that Mr Johnson's deterioration came "as a shock to us all".

The first secretary of state added: "He's not just the prime minister, and for all of us in cabinet he's not just our boss, he's also a colleague and he's also our friend.

"I'm confident he'll pull through because... he's a fighter and he'll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order."

Mr Johnson's deterioration since Sunday has led to increased speculation that No 10 has been trying to keep secret the seriousness of his condition.

Stanley Johnson, his 79-year-old father, said last night that he was "not being told how Boris is getting on".

One former senior civil servant said: "There is a slight sense that we are always being given the upside - which then makes people think 'is it quite as good as they say it is?'"

However, this was firmly denied by the prime minister's spokesman.

He said: "We have a commitment to be as transparent as we can be throughout this process." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

