The likelihood is that the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to those most at risk initially, according to a leading expert.

Dr John Cuddihy, Interim Director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said at risk groups would include people who are over 70, health care workers and people who have particular medical conditions.

“The seasonal flu vaccine is offered free of charge to these groups,” he said. However Dr Cuddihy pointed out that the detail on the implementation of a new Covid-19 vaccine has yet to be worked out.

Last week, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer revealed that its vaccine, had achieved 90pc efficacy in its phase three trial.

Speaking yesterday on Newstalk’s ‘On the Record’ with Gavan Reilly, Dr Cuddidy “from what we know from the press release, they have said that two doses will be required”.

In relation to the requirement of the vaccine to be stored at minus 80C, “that has some logistical challenges”.

“In the HSE, we are familiar with the cold-chain system for vaccines, such as flu, but in this particular one it’s much lower temperatures so it entails coolers fed with dry ice and then the vaccine can be stored in a fridge for five days before administering. So I think, while there are challenges in that, I think they are not insurmountable.

“Plans are already in place, there is a Government task force chaired by Professor Brian MacCraith which has already met and there is also an EU steering board for the procurement of the vaccines, and the Department of Health and HSE are represented on that.”

He said that at the level of the Department of Health, there is a Covid immunisation steering group which was convened, based on a recommendation from Nphet and that is developing national policy in relation to the Covid vaccines.

A Covid-19 immunisation programme implementation team has been established in the HSE. “So this is the on the ground planning group that will look at the procurement, the IT quality assurance risk management training and education and logistics around clinics and staff and then monitoring and evaluation.

“That group has already met a couple of times, as have the sub-groups and they are getting down to the detail of the implementation of the roll out of this vaccine.”

He said that there are 10 vaccines currently in phase 3 clinical trials. That would involve tens of thousands of people looking at safety and efficacy, and the EU have signed advance purchase agreements with four different pharmaceutical companies, one of those is the Pfizer group.

