Healthcare worker dies from Covid-19 two weeks after his parents lost their lives to virus

THREE members of one family have died after contracting Covid-19, including one who was a health worker.

Anthony Doherty, who was in his 50s and lived in Banbridge, passed away yesterday.

His parents, who lived in Belfast, died within three days of each other in the last fortnight.

Mother Angela died on October 29, while father Owen passed away just three days later. Anthony worked at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

It is understood all three died in hospital.

A death notice for Anthony (Tony) said that he was the dearest husband of Deborah, cherished dad of Conor, son of the recently deceased Owen and Angela, and brother of Owen, Stephen, Kieran and Sinead.

It added that he will always be remembered by his wife and son, and the wider family circle.

Anthony’s son played for Banbridge RFC’s U18 side and the club passed on its sympathies to the Doherty family.

“Since first bringing Conor to mini-rugby some eight years ago, Tony had been a familiar and ever jovial face about the club on Saturdays, offering support not just to his son, but to whatever Bann team he was playing for,” the club said in a Facebook post.

“When, encouraged as always by his dad, Conor took on the role of video cameraman for the First XV, Tony always made himself available to transport Conor to the match venue.“

And Tony’s willingness to help the club in whatever way he could was further exemplified when he took part in the gate rota for Covid-19 checks when youth training resumed after lockdown.

”UUP councillor Jill Macauley,whose two sons play for Banbridge RFC, said Anthony was a“big character” at Rifle Park.

“I’m devastated to hear the news that him and his parents have all passed away due to Covid,” she said.

“I can only keep his son Conor and his family in my thoughts and prayers at the moment.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly also passed on her condolences to the Doherty family.

“It’s heartbreaking and it must be unimaginable pain and grief they are going through, as well as many other families,” she said.“

As a community we can’t comfort them the way we would like because of the restrictions,but we also have to remember the health care professionals on the front line.

Anthony’s funeral, which will be private, will take on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Banbridge. Burial afterwards will be at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast at 12.45pm.

Meanwhile, the son of a Strabane couple who are both critically ill with Covid-19 in hospital has pleaded with people to realise just how deadly the virus can be.

Retired joiner Owen Ward(69) and his wife of over 45 years Bredge (69) were moved into the intensive care unit of Altnagelvin Hospital last weekend a day apart after their conditions deteriorated.

Mr Ward was diagnosed with the virus around four weeks ago,a couple of days before his wife tested positive.

Their son Martin, who is a nurse in Galway, said he, his brother and four sisters are clinging to hope that their parents will survive.

“I know there are people who don’t think this is real, but as far as I can see that means it isn’t real to them,” he said.

“But it is real, and no one would want anyone in their family to suffer what my parents are going through or what we as a family are going through.”

It was confirmed yesterday that a further eight people had died after contracting Covid-19,bringing the total to 810.

Another 791 tested positive for the virus.

The total number of confirmed infections here now stands at 44,493.