Healthcare worker dies from Covid-19 two weeks after his parents lost their lives to virus

Ralph Hewitt and Donna Deeney

THREE members of one family have died after contracting Covid-19, including one who was a health worker.

Anthony Doherty, who was in his 50s and lived in Banbridge, passed away yesterday.

His parents, who lived in Belfast, died within three days of each other in the last fortnight.

