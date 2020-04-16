Health officials denies nursing home's claim they were told not to discuss coronavirus cases

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said it has not instructed nursing homes to keep details of Covid-19 cases from the families of residents.

In the Dáil, Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin said he had been informed of a nursing home that told families they could give out information on coronavirus cases due to instructions from Nphet.

“Unfortunately, I must report to the House that I know of a case in which relatives of a person in a nursing home has been informed the nursing home has been told by the Department that it should not give out information about the number of cases in the home,” Mr Martin said.

In the letter referred to by Mr Martin and seen by Independent.ie, the private nursing home said they were told by Nphet not to discuss the number of cases in their residential care facility.

“We have been instructed by the Public Health Emergency Team not to discuss the number of suspected/confirmed cases identified, but we can confirm that we are keeping it contained,” it added.

However, Nphet, which is lead by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, said it has not issued advice to nursing homes on communicating with families.

Nphet said the National Health Surveillance Centre’s (HSPC) Covid-19 guidelines state that residential care facilities should “promote resident and family communication”.

“In relation to communication specifically in the context of managing an outbreak, the guidance states ‘Good communication is an essential and this includes for residents, family and staff member,’” it said.

“Communication of clusters and outbreaks are essential to the Department and the HSE. We need to find the virus so we can isolate it and address it,” it added.

Nphet is the group of senior civil servants and medical professionals leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been making regular recommendations to the government since the outbreak of the virus in this country.

Earlier today, Health Information and Quality Authority revealed almost a third of nursing homes have been hit by the coronavirus.

In his Dáil contribution on the pandemic, Mr Martin warned that the public will lose confidence in the Government if they are not given the full facts on the virus.

“This is why I believe in full transparency on where outbreaks and clusters, which we can see in our nursing homes, are happening,” he said.

“The research on public health emergencies in particular is absolutely consistent on this, as it is on the need for challenging voices to be respected and to be open and transparent in acknowledging weaknesses,” he added.

He said the public has shown they are committed to following social distancing rules.

“It is our job here to make sure that they have all of the information they need to understand what is happening and what has to be done. Transparency and accountability are more important than ever and, hopefully, today's session will be held in this spirit,” he added.

