Health Minister welcomes audit into the HSE’s procurement of €85m worth of ventilators

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has welcomed an audit into the HSE’s procurement of €85m worth of ventilators.

It comes as the HSE pre-paid €81m in March 2020 for 2,194 hospital ventilators to support Covid-19 patients.

Only 454 were delivered – costing €10.1m – and none was put in clinical use due to testing showing a risk of failure. The HSE received refunds of €29.3m and €9.1m was diverted to payment for protective PPE wear. But €35.2m was outstanding from four of the 10 suppliers.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister Donnelly said “it’s very important that the HSE is doing these audits. In fact, last year I ordered a similar audit into PPE. There was a huge amount of money spent on PPE.”

The HSE is now taking legal action against the four suppliers in a bid to recoup costs.

Speaking this morning, Minister Donnelly moved to defend the HSE saying “I think when we look back at what happened last year, we have to remember the context. They were being screamed at by the opposition, by Government, by the media, by everyone in the country to get the ventilators in at all costs.

“I think the reality is, the HSE had to procure ventilators from all over the world in a war like situation.”

On yesterday’s announcement on the roadmap for easing most remaining Covid-19 restrictions, Minister Donnelly said: “Everything we do to reopen increases risk, that’s the reality.”

The Health Minister said he “hopes,” this will be the end of lockdowns but the Government and NPHET are taking a cautious approach as there are still several areas of concern.

These include the prevalence of Delta variant here, the high rates of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and the unknowns about possible future variants of the virus.

Government research shows one in five people want restrictions to be lifted slower, the same number want to see a quicker exit from restrictions, while three in five believe the pace is about right according to Minister Donnelly.

“It’s a good plan but it’s not without risk. On the positive side we have a fantastic vaccination programme, we’ve the second highest vaccine uptake in Europe, our testing and tracing system is excellent, there’s been a lot of additional capacity added to the hospital sector and there’s been an awful lot of buy-in from communities and families all over the country – so we’ve all that going for us.

“On the risk side, the risks are real. We’ve the highest Covid rate right now of anywhere in the EU,” he said.

Meanwhile, post-Covid-19 Minister Donnelly said he hopes to retain as much of the €4bn budgeted to the Department of Health as possible, to tackle ongoing issues in the health service.

He confirmed that the women’s healthcare and the Winter Plan, of enhanced HSE supports, will be key priorities going forward – adding that the Winter Plan “will be launched in the next few weeks.”