Health experts remain unconvinced by the usefulness or accuracy of Covid antigen tests

They are the quick-turnaround tests that have been hailed as an under-used weapon to get us back to normality, particularly for risky areas like entertainment venues.

But after two hours of the Oireachtas Transport Committee quizzing health officials about their seeming antagonism to antigen tests yesterday, we appear to be little nearer to making them part of our lockdown exit plan.

Led by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, the delegation made clear they remain to be convinced of their value, except in limited circumstances.

So what did we learn?

Green light

The focus was mainly on the aviation industry, which has been among the worst hit in the pandemic. But officials broadened their argument to insist the evidence is not there for the tests to be used as a “green light” for risky activities, and they may miss a high proportion of people who have Covid-19 but are asymptomatic. They would put people involved in these activities at risk of infection, they argued.

Value of tests

Antigen tests work best in places where there is an established outbreak of Covid-19 and there is a high probability that someone has become infected. These people can be identified more quickly. They also work better in higher-risk environments such as meat-processing factories.

Pilots are to get under way at third-level colleges and a number of childcare settings. There is a need for “real world” evidence of how they can add to the public health fight.

No well-conducted study has yet been carried out in the aviation sector and no request has come from the Department of Transport, they added. "It is not as simple as handing out tests at the airport and seeing what they show.”

Labour intensive

Deploying the tests can be labour intensive. In Barcelona where an experiment was carried out on people attending a concert, 80 nurses worked 12-hour days to test an audience of 5,000.

Manipulation

The home antigen tests can be tampered with. Dr Mary Keogan of the HSE said they can be manipulated to give a positive or negative result, by using butter or tonic water.

Way forward

This includes essentially relying on public health measures, vaccination and the gold standard PCR test to protect and weed out cases. Dr Holohan indicated the EU Digital Cert will be in place in mid-July for travel among member states.

However, the entertainment industry in particular will still be left wondering.