Health chiefs Tony Holohan and Ronan Glynn have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19

Health chiefs Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn have not yet received the coronavirus vaccine.

While some members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have received the vaccine due to their own lines of work, the Chief and Deputy Medical Officers do not yet know when they will be vaccinated.

Dr Ronan Glynn told Independent.ie this evening that he would “love” to get vaccinated.

Read More

He said that he does not think it would be “appropriate” if he was to receive the vaccine before certain cohorts of people and that there is a “time and a place”.

“I’d love to get the vaccine,” he said,

“But being clear, I don’t think it’s appropriate that I would get this vaccine before all healthcare workers who are working in our hospitals and other healthcare settings get it, before older people, before the most vulnerable get it.

“I think there’s a time and a place but I'm not sure that we’re there at this point.”

He explained that some members of Nphet have received the vaccine if they work in healthcare settings.

“Individual members of Nphet have been vaccinated if that was appropriate to their other work outside of Nphet, so if they work as healthcare workers in hospitals or other healthcare settings, they are likely to have been vaccinated at this point.

Dr Glynn said that Nphet takes advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and that it is “of the utmost importance” that the vaccine prioritisation list is adhered to.

His comments come as Fine Gael Junior Minister Colm Brophy called for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to be vaccinated to facilitate the St Patrick’s Day US trip to the White House.

There has been no indication yet as to when the Taoiseach or his Cabinet will receive the vaccine.

Read More

Online Editors