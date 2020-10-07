Health chiefs believe air travellers arriving into Ireland are giving false addresses on passenger locator forms, Taoiseach suggests

An empty Terminal 1 Departures Hall at Dublin Airport at the end of July. Photo: Steve Humphreys

NPHET believes arriving air travellers are giving false addresses on passenger locator forms, the Taoiseach has suggested.

They fear that investigators trying to make sure of quarantine compliance by people arriving from Red List countries would end up pursuing “multiple false trails.”

The public health authorities have also been “consistently negative” about Covid testing at airports, the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

Apparently referring to Nphet, Mr Martin repeated: “The public health authorities have been very reluctant to embrace antigen testing,” rapid testing of the kind used at airports to deliver a result within twenty minutes for air travellers.

Read More

“They (public health authorities) have had a view that having testing in airports would be not the wisest use of resources,” Mr Martin told Deputies.

“It wouldn't be the wisest use of resources in terms of isolating and contact tracing.

“They have fears about that, and that it could lead to multiple false trails driving huge numbers.”

The Government was engaged with the European authorities, but the public health authorities here “have been consistently negative about checks and testing at airport,” Mr Martin told Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats.

Of the proposed new European 'traffic light' system for travel between members, Ms Shortall said: “I support the framework, but it is a framework, it's not a strategy and that's the point.

“What we need is a strategy which will hunt down the virus, and a high area of risk is in terms of travel without any safeguards. We know people come in here from lots of Red List countries. And there are no safeguards whatsoever there.”

The policy had changed, and there was now “no monitoring at all” of air travellers, she said, adding: “It exposes the country to the importation of the virus.”

If the European traffic light system came in now, Ireland would be in the red zone, she said, being completely unprepared for likely European requirements our standards for testing at airports, or a functional quarantine system.

“At the moment there is no system in place. There are no plans underway to address this. And that's why I'm saying we need a strategy to minimise the virus,” Ms Shortall continued.

“If you don’t have some kind of safeguards or ports and airports, you know, you're just wasting your time really.”

Read More

Online Editors