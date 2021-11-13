‘He wanted me to go outside and have it out’: Restaurateurs receiving abuse from customers over Covid checks

Last weekend the ESRI published figures estimating the percentage of restaurants not checking Covid certs in accordance with the regulations at 34pc.

If you’re not asked for your Covid cert and ID when you arrive to eat in a restaurant, you may well decide it’s not somewhere you want to stay, and vote with your feet.

If they’re not keen on those rules, you may wonder, how good are they at hygiene and food safety?

But what about the flipside, the restaurateurs who are on the receiving end of abuse from customers – whether unvaccinated or unwilling to prove they are – who don’t like the fact that the place they want to eat in is enforcing the rules?

Shiva Gautam owns the long-established and highly regarded Nepalese restaurant Monty’s of Kathmandu in Dublin’s Temple Bar with his wife Lina.

“One night we had two couples in their early sixties turn up,” he explains.

“I welcomed them at the door and asked for their Covid certs and photo ID. The first couple were OK, but the second were obnoxious. The man was belligerent. What did I need ID for, he wanted to know.

“I explained that it’s the law and said I’d be satisfied with anything with their names – bank cards or whatever – to confirm the certs were theirs. The man said, ‘I don’t carry ID!’ and started giving me verbal. They went outside and then he came back in and wanted me to go outside to have it out.

“I told him I wasn’t going to do that, and he started shouting how he was going to ruin my restaurant and close me down. Next day he put up a one-star review on Google.

“I don’t want to generalise but I have a theory that most of the people who complain are actually vaccinated but anti-establishment.”

Three Leaves in Blackrock in Dublin, owned by husband and wife team Santosh Thomas and Milie Mathew, has also experienced difficulties with customers who are unhappy the restaurant is playing by the rules.

The couple have taken a cautious approach throughout the pandemic and reopened for indoor dining only last month.

“The majority of our customers are very happy that we are checking certificates and IDs, and impressed we are doing everything by the book,” says Ms Mathew. “Many say they have never been asked for as much information as we ask for, but we have a tiny space and it makes us very uncomfortable to think of the risks of having unvaccinated people inside.

“We make it as easy as possible for people and if they aren’t able to show us ID as well as the cert we have eight seats outside and we are happy for them to sit there.”

Last week, though, she had to deal with a situation where three customers arrived with paper certificates that were blurry and wouldn’t scan.

None of them had a certificate on their phone. She doesn’t say whether she thought the certificates were counterfeit, although that must be one possibility.

“They got very upset with our staff and became very rude when they were turned away,” she says.

“It’s very hard for us to see our staff being spoken to like that.

“It’s particularly hard on new staff having to deal with customers like that.”

Ms Mathew has also encountered customers who she suspects were trying it on, to see whether Three Leaves was enforcing the rules.

“One guy came up and when I asked for his certificate, he rooted around in his pocket and on his phone, didn’t find it, huffed and puffed and left.

“As a business owner, it’s hard to see people walking away from your business – they take a piece of my soul when they go, and it can be heartbreaking when you look at the accounts.

“Pre-Covid we had 24 seats now it’s 14 or 16 – that’s a personal choice on our part because we feel it is safer.

“In my heart I know I am doing the right thing, I feel it’s my responsibility to the people who work for us, our compliant customers and also to society.

“I do think a campaign to drive compliance is needed.

“I don’t like having to be an authoritarian school teacher policing the situation – it doesn’t feel right when the whole thing about hospitality is having a nice chat when you welcome people, the last thing I want is for people to feel uptight.”

On Caroline Street in Cork city centre, Richard Jacob of Idaho says he’s become a de facto doorman, but he’s had more awkward encounters than nasty ones.

“I am on the door from the moment we open in the morning,” he says.

“It’s taken away the whole notion of eye contact and the welcome across the room.

“Maybe some people think they don’t need a certificate in a cafe serving breakfast?

“We have lots of regulars who come four or five times a week and I still check their certs because you have to be seen to be checking them as well. It’s reassuring to those who are already inside.

“Obviously it’s a pain and an extra cost but if we all do it and stay safe it’s worth it.”

The longer the rules are in place, the more awareness grows, the more familiar people become and the less issue there is with compliance.

“Every reputable business I know is checking,” says Mr Jacob.

“My sense is that unvaccinated people are going to places where they know they won’t be checked.”