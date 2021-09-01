HaveYourSay: How do you think Ireland should commemorate those we’ve lost to Covid?

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said yesterday the Government will work to find a way to commemorate those who have died from Covid-19.

His speech outlined the restrictions which will be lifted over the coming week and he added that the Government will work with the public to find a way to remember those we’ve lost and to support the bereaved.

“While we’ve come to this point in the pandemic with fewer deaths than many other countries, we have still paid a terrible price,” the Taoiseach said.

"The pain of each death was compounded by the absence of our ancient traditions and rituals that we do so well as a people.

“We did our best and we found ways to safely comfort our bereaved.

"The image of communities lining the routes of funerals is one that will stay with me forever. I know the grief is deep and it will take a long time to come to terms with what has happened.

“As a country we will find the right way to memorialise those who we have lost to this terrible virus and we look forward to engaging with you the Irish public in this endeavour.”

Independent.ie is asking our readers to have their say in how Ireland should commemorate those we've lost to Covid?

Vote in the poll below and please contact us at contact@independent.ie if you have any other comments or ideas.