Harris announces funds for research into Covid-resistant plastic and reusable face masks

USING smartphones to monitor breathing in Covid-19 patients and the development of coronavirus resistant plastic are among dozens of new research projects receiving new Government funding.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is today announcing €5.5 million in funding for 41 research projects in Irish universities that will aim to improve the response to the pandemic.

Among the initiatives being funded are projects examining how to reduce skin damage caused to people’s faces from wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and how face masks can be decontaminated and provided for re-use.

Other projects receiving funding include research on how to detect traces of airborne Covid-19 in healthcare and airport environments, early detection of second waves of the virus, and the use of robot-assisted ultraviolet disinfection.

Projects that look at using smartphones to monitor breathing in Covid-19 patients who are at home; saliva sampling for the detection and diagnosis of the virus and the development of plastics, packaging and firm resistant to Covid-19 are also being funded.

Research into the health and economic impacts of Covid-19 control measures and psychological and social effects of the pandemic are also receiving funding. The money is being distributed under the Science Foundation Ireland’s Covid-19 Rapid Response Research and Innovation programme.

“Research, development and innovation will play a significant role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr Harris, the former health minister, said.

“The 41 projects announced today are part of a national drive to find solutions to the challenges we face now, and to help us prepare to live in a changing environment that requires new thinking and innovative approaches.”

Professor Mark Ferguson, SFI director general and the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser said the projects “will play a pivotal role in developing societal and economic solutions to challenges we face”.

