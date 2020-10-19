Hard learning curve plays out in schools as Covid forces teachers and students to adapt

As school principal Paul Fiorentini walks the corridors of Carndonagh Community School (CCS) he points out hubs where, in pre-Covid times, students would have gathered in large numbers to chat and hang out.

The coffee dock - named Dessie's Dock after a much-loved retired geography teacher - is deserted.

Mr Fiorentini says this sharp detour from the normal thrum of daily life in the Co Donegal school has been the most ­devastating aspect.

He believes much of the good work done at the school in recent years has been unravelled. That's because valuable infrastructure like the school library and computer rooms had to be dismantled to make way for socially distant classrooms.

The library, once a source of huge pride for the school with its own librarian, is now host to a class with students spread out at individual desks.

The canteen, which can take up to 150 students, has been stripped of tables. Only a few benches remain.

Expand Close Corridor of uncertainty: Paul Fiorentini, principal at Carndonagh Community School, Co Donegal. Photo: Lorcan Doherty ©Lorcan Doherty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Corridor of uncertainty: Paul Fiorentini, principal at Carndonagh Community School, Co Donegal. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

The state-of-the-art gym with stationary bikes and weights has been mothballed. Everywhere you look - from the lines on corridors telling students which way to walk - Covid-19 has made its presence felt in the school.

Since August, CCS, with 1,099 pupils and 86 teachers, has worked hard to put social distancing measures in place and create more covered outdoor spaces for students.

And Mr Fiorentini knows that compared to some schools they are lucky.

Set on a 21.5 acre site in the heart of the Inishowen Peninsula, there's plenty of room outside for students to maintain social distance. But with the winter coming, the race is on to provide more covered areas outdoors.

Morning and lunch break times have been staggered so the entire student population is not on break at the same time and teachers now move between rooms to teach, a complete break with tradition at the school.

According to the principal, while there was some ambivalence to mask-wearing at the start of the term, there is now 100pc compliance.

With Donegal in Level 4 and numbers rising, Mr Fiorentini says students are fully aware of the gravity of the situation.

"I've always said over the years that the pupils of CCS are made of great stuff. They have again proved that during this challenging experience," he says.

As he prepares for his own final week as principal - he's retiring after Halloween - Mr Fiorentini is not itching to leave. Far from it. In fact he says had he known what was ahead he'd have stayed on for another year.

Experience

Deputy principal John McGuinness will take over from him next month.

"I'm heartbroken - it's the only word I can use - to see so much progress and see it unravel.

"The quality of experience that we want to give to students - they're not getting that," he says.

For 17-year-old Caoimhe Murray, a member of the school's student council, being back at school is preferable to learning remotely.

And even though it's been a tricky time, she's happier to be in school than to be sitting on screen for several hours a day doing online classes.

"The break at Halloween will be nice and it will be good to be able to reflect on things as well," she says.

"I'm hoping to do law with human rights in college and you're constantly working away to keep your grades up because there might be ­predictive grades."

"You do feel you are missing out on some of the experience. Last year's sixth years didn't get to have their formal," says Ms Murray.

Her friend and fellow student council member Katelyn McDaid says she has become used to wearing a mask at this stage. Her part-time summer job in a cafe meant by the time she came back to school it felt "almost normal".

"We understand why we have to wear our masks. Everything's getting more serious," she says. "I think everyone has that social awareness.

"It's different for us - we're sixth years - we are more aware than the younger ones. We have that responsibility to lead by example," says Ms McDaid, who lives in Clonmany.

Stephen Farren (17) from Malin Head says the school has been very pro-active in making the students comfortable by putting up outdoor shelters and providing mask breaks during class time.

"At the start in class I was feeling sleepy. It's very stuffy and the teachers know mask breaks are needed.

"It's definitely put a dampener on things - you think in sixth year you'll be more free - but everything has been affected," he says.

"School isn't that bad. Other things are worse. I wanted to get on the road but there's an eight-month wait for driving tests. That's the kind of thing people in rural areas really need."

Co-ordinator of guidance counselling at the school, Liam Harkin, says students are telling teachers they're under pressure.

Struggling

The lockdown and being out of school saw some students disengage and some, he says, are struggling to get back into the swing of things.

A number of students are staying home for various reasons and Mr Harkin is ensuring the school is proactive in reaching out to them.

"In my role as guidance counsellor, masks make it very difficult to read a student's body language, it's almost impossible to see when a person is smiling as most people smile with their mouths," says Mr Harkin.

Sixth years are anxious about not getting their course finished and worried CAO points for third level will go even higher.

"They are hearing stories from students who have 'gone' to college but who literally have not left their bedrooms.

"Some are starting to feel apathy and wondering what is the point of working hard this year if they are going to end up like this next autumn," he says.

Mr Harkin says while students and teachers alike are looking forward to a break at the end of this first term, nobody wants to be out of school for more than a week.

"I've talked to the students. They feel that two weeks would be too long. It's so isolating in a rural area like Inishowen with a lockdown," he says.

"They know they're not going to see anybody. They don't want to go back to that."