‘Hands off our kids’ – thousands protest in Dublin against coronavirus restrictions

Thousands of people gathered in Dublin this afternoon to protest against coronavirus restrictions.

There was traffic chaos as they gathered outside of the GPO, causing parts of O’Connell street to be blocked off.

The demonstrators met at the Garden of Remembrance at 2pm before making their way to the GPO to protest against Covid-19 restrictions.

Dublin Bus and Luas were hit with delays, and with much of O’Connell street impassable.

Read More

Hundreds of people showed up to the protest and marched down O’Connell Street holding banners that read 'Truth & Civil Rights' and 'Protect Children'.

One demonstrator held signs reading 'No to vaccine passports, freedom not fear'.

Many waved Irish flags, while the crowd chanted “where there’s risk there must be choice” and “no discrimination".

The Indo Daily: It’s beginning to look a lot like Lockdown?

“Hands off our kids, simply say no” was printed on another sign, in response to recent news that the vaccine programme will now be extended to five to 11-year-olds.

Demonstrators also hold a minute's silence for those who have suffered during the lockdowns.





It comes as NPHET recommended further Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to turn the tide on the current surge of cases.

The Pfizer vaccine has also been approved for use in children, as some new restrictions target curbing the spread of infection among five to 11 year olds.

Today the Department of Health announced there were 4,791 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

At 8am on Saturday morning, there were 536 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland, down 35 since the same time on Friday. 121 of these patients are receiving treatment in ICU, up three since the same time on Friday.

A new strain of the virus, Omicron, has also been detected in Europe. Two cases have been confirmed in the UK with other cases in Belgium and Germany.

Holland currently has 61 suspected cases after two planes of 600 passengers arrived into Amsterdam from the epicentre of the variant in South Africa.