Hand sanitiser for school use recalled in safety alert

A hand sanitiser on the list for use in schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is the subject of a safety alert.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a product recall notice for Virapro. It could force some schools to close today, or to close early.

The supplier Virapro (PCS100409), was one of 11 on the multi supplier framework for PPE for education settings. The Department of Education is informing all schools to check whether they have used this supplier and have stocks of this product.

If a school that is impacted judges it necessary to do so, they can choose to close for the day tomorrow, or to close early, the Department said last night. If a school is having difficulty sourcing replacement hand sanitiser, they should contact the Department on the Covid-19 helpline and email address supplied to schools.

Additional funding will be provided to schools to enable them to purchase the necessary supplies from an alternative supplier.

The Department of Education issued a further statement tonight providing more detail of the engagement with the Department of Agriculture.

The Department it was formally notified on Thursday afternoon that the Department of Agriculture had removed ViraPro hand sanitiser (PCS 100409) from the product register.

It said there was immediate follow up within the Department and contact made with Department of Agriculture in order to secure more details and that work continued all afternoon and into the late evening.

However, it confirmed that Department of Agriculture contacted the Education Procurement Service – which is funded by the Department of Education – by phone on Tuesday afternoon.

They indicated that the certification of a product range available to schools was to be revoked but details of the issues and public health concerns arising were not available.

“The Department of Agriculture indicated that further information and formal notification would follow.

“The Education Procurement Service sought an update on Wednesday and it was indicated that formal notification would be provided as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Education Minister Norma Foley has written to principals tonight advising that they cease using all ViraPro products, on foot of the latest advice from the Department of Agriculture.

