There is growing speculation hairdressers and non-essential retail in Northern Ireland will be allowed to reopen from April 26.

It comes after Economy Minister Diane Dodds put forward proposals for a further easing of restrictions on retail, tourism and close contact services ahead of an Executive meeting to review the situation on April 15.

Outdoor retailers including garden centres, car washes and garages can reopen from April 12 and contactless click-and-collect for all non-essential retail can also operate from that date.

First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed Mrs Dodds' plans included non-essential retail and hairdressers and said she hoped that the other parties in the Executive would support them.

"Shops right across Northern Ireland have had a horrendous year trying to keep their head above water and trying to survive past this Covid pandemic," the DUP leader told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.

Mrs Foster joked that she had a "personal interest" in hairdressers reopening.

"There are many people who have been waiting for this, we know that close contact services opened in Scotland this week, already opened in Wales, therefore people are waiting eagerly to see when the Executive will make those decisions," she said.

"I am leader of just four members of the Executive, there are ten members therefore we have to seek consensus on this issue. I do hope colleagues will recognise, given the fact that the Covid numbers continue to fall, given the vaccination continues to go very well in Northern Ireland and given the economic impact these restrictions are having, I hope we are able to come to a decision that gives dates to people when we next review these matters."

Mrs Foster could not confirm if outside hospitality service was part of Mrs Dodds' plan, but said it included "tourism and hospitality measures".

Asked about potential dates of April 19 or 26 the DUP leader said she "wanted to give people certainty" so businesses could plan to reopen, but did not want to speculate.

"One of the cries from many people is that they need to have time to prepare, of course in terms of stock and supplies, but also people need to prepare mentally to go back into work and face the public again," Mrs Foster said.

"We will of course want to give some certainty and I hope we can give it on April 15."

Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton welcomed the proposals to reopen the economy, saying it could help prevent job losses.

The former DUP MLA said "businesses need not only the hope that reopening dates offer but also the ability to prepare properly".

"Businesses that have been closed now since Boxing Day desperately need to reopen but they also need sufficient notice so that they can buy in stock and bring staff back from furlough and dates will give them some certainty to plan ahead," Mr Hamilton said

"Businesses have been calling for a proper, timetabled reopening plan and this proposal offers the possibility of achieving that. Warnings about the impact that protracted lockdowns will have on jobs and the economy have been powerfully and consistently made by the local business community.

"Hopefully, the other parties in the Executive support the Minister’s proposals and agree to reopen shops, close contact services and the hospitality, leisure and tourism sector and give us the best possible chance of averting a serious jobs crisis”.

