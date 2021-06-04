Grieving Indian family who lost aunt (60) to Covid shocked when she appeared alive and well two weeks after funeral

A grieving Indian family who lost 60-year-old Muktyala Girijamma to Covid-19 were shocked when she appeared alive and well, 2 weeks after her funeral.

Girijamma’s family were told on 15 May that she had died of Covid-19, but because of social distancing restrictions, they had only been allowed to see the body, which was wrapped in plastic, from a distance.

Her nephew told Daily Star reporters that when they tried to visit her at Vijayawada Government General Hospital in India, they were told that she had died.

"The duty doctor on that day failed to inform my uncle that she was shifted to another ward and told him that she succumbed to Covid.

"Believing it, we went to the mortuary to find her body where we were given the body of another woman. Since we could not verify the body before taking it as it was packed, we took the body home and performed the last rites," he said.

The family cremated the body they were given two weeks ago, and were due to perform the final send-off Shraddha ceremony this week, when Muktyala Girijamma arrived home alive and well.

She walked most of the way home, and her first words to her shocked relatives were a complaint that nobody came to collect her.

While her family were delighted at her return, they still grieve the loss of her 36-year-old son Ramesh, who was admitted to hospital for Covid-19 on the same day as her, and died on 23 May.