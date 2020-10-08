Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he wants to wait another two or three weeks before imposing any further Covid-19 restrictions on the country.

Mr Ryan said he would like to see the impact of the current Level 3 measures before introducing more severe restrictions on the public.

“I think we should see if the collective effort of our people, and there is a huge collective effort, will have an effect in two or three weeks’ time,” he said.

The comments come as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meet to discuss the rising number of new coronavirus cases.

Four days ago, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony Holohan’s team recommended a second national lockdown. Yesterday, the CMO said he is still seriously concerned about the increase in cases and the impact it may have on the health service.

However, speaking at the launch of a broadband hub in Tallaght, Dublin, Mr Ryan insisted that previous health advice has been to wait and see how the virus develops when new measures are put in place.

“The numbers we see today are in fact what happened two weeks ago by and large…will the numbers stabilise rather than rise and it is only after that that you make the call,” he said.

The Green Party leader said Mr Holohan did not deserve an apology from the Government for giving the impression he went on a solo run when in fact he had briefed Health Minister Donnelly before and after Nphet met to discuss a lockdown.

Mr Ryan said his relationship with Mr Holohan has not been affected by the controversy but said there were “difference of views” about introducing Level 5 restrictions.

He admitted he was told on Saturday that Nphet was meeting on Sunday to discuss the escalating situation with the virus.

Mr Ryan said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was expressing “what a lot of people felt” about the proposal to introduce a national lockdown when speaking on RTÉ on Monday evening.

He said the key issue is how to get the country back to Level 2 restrictions.

He was speaking alongside Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys at the launch of one of the country’s first Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) in Glenasmole Community Centre in South County Dublin.

There are around 50 hubs providing broadband in rural areas across the country while the National Broadband Plan is being rolled out. Connection points are also in other rural parts of the country including the islands off the coast of Donegal, Kerry, Mayo, Galway and Cork.

“The National Broadband Plan is one of the most important capital investments in the history of the State. It will have a transformative effect on those communities that have too often been left behind,” Mr Ryan said.

“In advance of fibre being rolled out to rural households across the country, the National Broadband Plan is bringing connectivity to hundreds of remote rural locations by utilising sites such as Glenasmole Community Centre,” he added.

Ms Humphreys said the Covid-19 pandemic has “shown the value of digital technology” in enabling workers, businesses and families to stay connected.

“The BCPs are intended to bring people together through digital connectivity, and it’s that togetherness that I want to emphasise,” she said.

“When people can work from their own communities, they can maintain the close connections that matter most: family, friends, community, and their homes. More than that, they can support local businesses, sports and community groups, all of which contributes to sustainable communities,” she added.

Online Editors