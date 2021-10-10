| 7.9°C Dublin

GPs ‘using wormer as treatment for Covid’

Ivermectin, which it is alleged is being prescribed, is not approved for treating the coronavirus in Ireland 

Close

Maeve Sheehan

An anti-lockdown doctor has claimed GPs are prescribing an anti-parasite agent controversially hailed as a treatment for Covid-19 to patients with the virus.

The drug, Ivermectin, is not approved for treating Covid-19 in Ireland.

A tweet from Dr Marcus De Brun’s account posted last Tuesday said he attended the “inaugural meeting of Irish GPs presently prescribing Ivermectin to patients suffering from Covid”.

