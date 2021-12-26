GP services ‘will be swamped by Omicron’ and ambulance response times may rise

An increase in Omicron infections in Northern Ireland will cause “significant problems” for GP services in the weeks ahead as more and more staff fall ill.

Dr Alan Stout, the chairman of the British Medical Association of Northern Ireland, said the Christmas and New Year period was going to be “highly pressurised” across the region.

“Many staff are off self-isolating or ill. We also have over 200,000 contacts per week which is huge, along with patients from secondary care circulating back through primary care,” he said.

“There are also complex discharges and everything on waiting lists with patients not getting seen. Absent staff is going to cause massive problems. All this does is highlight the need for a strong and extended primary care.”

Dr Stout’s comments followed a similar warning from the medical directors of the six health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland who predicted ambulance response times will be longer and patients may have to make their own way to hospital due to an increase in Omicron infections.

In a rare joint statement on Christmas Eve, not issued by the Department of Health, the senior medical leaders said pressures on services mean patients may be admitted to a hospital that isn’t their own and elderly people who avail of home help may be affected too.

Dr Seamus O’Reilly of the Northern Trust, Mr Chris Hagan from Belfast Trust, Dr Charlie Martyn of South Eastern Trust, Dr Maria O’Kane, from the Southern Trust, Dr Catherine McDonnell of the Western Trust, and Dr Nigel Ruddell of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they were speaking out amid increasing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant “on an already over-stretched workforce of absences due to infection and self-isolation”.

In a statement, Dr O’Reilly said that alongside the “public health threat”, he and his colleagues were concerned about staff who were off recovering from infection or self-isolation “at the very time when we will need them most”.

“This could be the factor that causes most pressure on all services over the coming weeks, not just in hospitals but also much-needed community services and support and administrative services,” he said. “There is also the possibility that we will see increasing numbers of patients being admitted to hospitals as a result of Omicron. This would be on top of the significant pressures we have already seen on our health and social care system.”

Dr O’Reilly said it was “vitally important that people only come to hospitals if their condition dictates that they need to be there” and he said in situations where resources are “likely to be as depleted as we anticipate, it is vital that we are able to prioritise those who are most in need of our attention and that they receive timely and appropriate treatment and care”.

He said the health sectors “must work together not only to make the best use of all the resources but also to utilise capacity wherever that happens to be”.

“In practice, that will mean for those who come to hospital by ambulance, they may not necessarily be taken to their local hospital. Ambulance response times will also be longer and people may have to consider making their own way to hospital if they are able to do so.”