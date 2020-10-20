Governments should do everything possible to avoid 'draconian' lockdowns - WHO

Deserted: A woman walks through an empty street in Galway yesterday as case numbers continue to rise around the country. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Governments should be doing everything they can to defend people against Covid-19 without placing their country in “draconian” lockdowns, the World Health Organisations (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19 has said.

Dr David Nabarro said that authorities should instead implement the necessary steps to defend the public against the virus in a way that society can still function.

“The word lockdown when we use it refers to a situation where all economic and social activity is reduced by asking everybody to stay at home and not make contact with anybody,” Dr Nabarro said on RTÉ One’s Prime Time.

“But, the consequences of a lockdown for people can be extremely serious so we’ve been encouraging all governments everywhere to do what they can to defend people against the virus without having to impose the draconian lockdown solutions because of their impact on people.”

When asked if the Irish government was right to place the country on a Level 5 lockdown for six weeks he said that depends on the rate at which infection cases are growing, how much hospitals can handle and if there’s been a major upturn in Covid associated deaths.

He added that if a lockdown is imposed governments need to use this time to better defend against the virus once restrictions are lifted.

“When you do impose these restrictions the time should be used to build up the defences in society against the virus so when restrictions are relaxed it will be possible to keep the virus at bay,” Dr Nabarro said.

“I’m impressed it’s a six-week plan because that should give enough time for the authorities to put in place the level of defence mechanism that needs to be there.”

Dr Nabarro added that there are two kinds of defence - personal responsibility of the public and better contact tracing from the authorities.

“There are two kinds of defence,” he said.

“The first is through people’s own behaviour. If everybody can maintain physical distancing, can wear masks and can practice good hygiene and can isolate when they have symptoms then this is a good initial line of defence.

“The second line of defence is what the health authorities have to do which is to be able to react to intelligence about where the virus is and to go quickly to those places and isolate people and trace their contracts and isolate them.”

