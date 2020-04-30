Government to decide on roadmap for 'new normal' tomorrow

THE government is to decide on a roadmap for reopening Ireland to "a new normal", Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar warned that any easing of coronavirus restrictions will be slow and gradual and he set out five criteria that will feed into the decision making.

These are:

The progress of the disease;

The capacity of the health care system;

The capacity for testing and contact tracing;

Shielding at-risk groups like the elderly;

The risk of secondary morbidity and mortality.

Mr Varadkar said that the easing of restrictions won't necessarily mirror the way they were escalated.

He said there would be two-four week intervals in lifting restrictions but to accurately assess the impact of the easing of certain measures.

Mr Varadkar said the restrictions could be re-introduced earlier "if things appear to be going off track".

He said he expects the "roadmap" to be ready for consideration by Cabinet tomorrow.

Mr Varadkar offered his condolences to the families of those who have died.

He said that deaths from coronavirus, both confirmed and suspected combined, stand at 1,190.

Mr Varadkar said lock-down is difficult but added: "We must keep doing what we’re doing because it is working."

He said: "We owe it to those who have been lost".

Mr Varadkar defended how the crisis in nursing homes has been responded to pointing to funding support and deliveries of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He said that behind the scenes there has been "considerable" work to protect people.

He said that comparisons between Ireland and other countries on the spread of the virus and number of deaths can't yet be made as different jurisdictions have varying ways of compiling the figures and are at different stages in the pandemic.

Mr Varadkar said: "In any case it’s not a competition".

He said Ireland has tested more than 150,000 people so far and is sixth on a per capita basis in the EU and has a higher rate than Germany, South Korea and Singapore.

Mr Varadkar said he's "increasingly concerned" that people with non-coronavirus illnesses aren't presenting to clinics and hospitals.

He said one GP told him that he had not diagnosed cancer for a month, which has never happened in their practice before.

Mr Varadkar said that perhaps people with other illnesses are afraid of catching the virus if they go to health centres or do not want to put extra pressure on the system.

But he urged people to "seek help if you need it" and said GPs and the Emergency Departments are still open.

Online Editors