Government says restaurant toilets are riskier than hotel toilets for Covid

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Colette Bonner. Photo: Tom Burke Expand

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Colette Bonner. Photo: Tom Burke

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Restaurant toilets are far riskier than the facilities in hotels for catching Covid-19, the Department of Health says.

The Department claims hotel guests are less likely to use the communal toilets than people in restaurants, where more customers are mixing and using fewer facilities.

Indoor dining in restaurants is also blamed as a “major contributor” to the Christmas surge in coronavirus cases.

