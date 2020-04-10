Garda stop and check vechicles at the border crossing at Carrkcarnon, County Louth, under new powers to curb non-essential travel during the coronavirus crisis. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Gardai have reassured victims of domestic abuse that measures are in place to help them amid the coronavirus lockdown (Posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

PEOPLE who may be experiencing domestic abuse at home are not subject to the restrictions on movement imposed due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Government has said.

The Department of Justice has launched an awareness campaign with frontline organisations to ensure that victims of domestic abuse are aware of the supports available to them.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 briefing, Department of the Taoiseach official Liz Canavan said the rule that people must stay within a 2km limit of their home if they go outside does not apply if you are trying to avoid “risk of harm”.

“An Garda Síochána is prioritising the response to domestic abuse,” she said.

“Other services like the courts and the Legal Aid Board are ready to offer support where needed and any restrictions on moving around, including the 2km rule, do not apply to a person trying to avoid risk of harm or seeking to access an essential service.”

New TV and radio ads focusing on the issue of domestic abuse that may be occurring during the current restrictions will be aired from next week and will carry a message to victims that services are still available despite the emergency.

Ms Canavan said the Government is “very conscious that for victims of domestic abuse home may not be a safe place”.

The Courts Service is also giving priority to domestic violence and childcare cases with every district continuing to have a court open to hear applications for protection, interim or emergency barring orders.

Meanwhile, the Court Services is piloting technology that will allow full court hearings to be held remotely once the new legal term begins after Easter.

Ms Cavanan said discussions are ongoing with judges, barristers and solicitors to allow full hearings to take place using remote technology. The Courts Service hopes to have the service in operation in time for the new legal term.

"These hearings will be conducted fairly safely and in full compliance with the law and all government guidance and regulations," she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Canavan also said the Department of Foreign Affairs is engaged in the biggest repatriation effort in the history of the State with 86 embassies and consulates across the world assisting over 4,600 citizens in returning home to Ireland - the majority of those on commercial routes.

The Department has handled over 16,000 queries via phone and webchat in recent weeks, she said.

Ms Canavan also disclosed that 219,000 employees have received a payment under Revenue’s temporary wage subsidy scheme with 80pc of the over 40,000 employers who have availed of the scheme topping up these payments.

The Government has also issued a warning over a fake contact tracing scam involving a text being sent to people asking them to click on a link. Ms Canavan said this was not a HSE text and should be deleted before the link is clicked on.

If you are, or think you may be in an abusive relationship, you can ring the Women’s Aid National freephone helpline on 1800 341 900, or the Men’s Development Network on 1800 816 588, for information

Online Editors