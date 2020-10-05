The Government has rejected the National Public Health Emergency Team's (Nphet) call for the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Instead, Level 3 restrictions will be introduced across the entire country and there will be stricter enforcement of the measures laid out in the plan for living with the virus.

The Government made the decision after meeting with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony Holohan.

The Cabinet will meet at 5.30pm to discuss the plan.

More to follow...

