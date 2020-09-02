Government reassures parents they will be told if action needed over Covid-19 in their child's school

THE Government has moved to reassure parents that they will be informed if they need to take action over a confirmed case of Covid-19 in their child's school.

Senior Government official Liz Canavan also insisted that there is "no need for concern about students being unfairly disadvantaged" by the Leaving Cert calculated grades process.

A class was sent home from a Dublin primary school after a case of Covid-19 was identified in recent days.

Ms Canavan said it's important that there's transparency about such incidents but equally the privacy of the child or staff member involved be maintained.

She added: "Anyone who needs more information in respect of a case to protect themselves or their families will be contacted."

Ms Canavan said there are concerns amongst the public about how schools are operating now that they've reopened and that "living with Covid-19 means accepting there will be some incidents of Covid in our communities and therefore in our schools."

She set out the public health approach to managing cases in schools, which is led by the HSE.

There will be full public health risk assessments for each case and school management will be told by the HSE when actions such as the exclusion of a child or staff member or the partial or full closure of a school are deemed necessary.

If children display Covid-19 symptoms in school their parent or guardian will be contacted and asked to collect them as soon as possible.

The child will be cared for in an isolated space while they wait.

If a GP’s assessment is to refer the pupil or staff member for a test their siblings or other household members should be removed from classes until the test result is received.

In the event of an outbreak public health teams will determine between a range of possible interventions from exclusion and testing of a small group or pod of pupils up to and including closure of an affected facility.

Ms Canavan said it's known that young children can have persistent colds and said: "A child with a blocked or runny nose but no fever can attend school."

She added: "If they require paracetamol or ibuprofen they should stay at home for 48 hours and parents or guardians should phone a GP to assess whether a test is required."

She also said: "The best way to keep our children safe in schools is to follow the public health advice to suppress the virus in our homes and in our communities.

"Wash our hands, cover our coughs, practice social distancing, avoid crowds, wear a mask"

On the Leaving Cert she said the calculated grades system won't include data on how a school has historically performed and there will be a greater emphasis on the estimated marks provided by schools to individual students.

"This removes any risk that a leaving cert student’s results can be impacted by the performance of Leaving Cert classes in his or her school in previous years," she said.

Ms Canavan added: "Although the process is still being run the preliminary data indicates there is no need for concern about students being unfairly disadvantaged by the process."

