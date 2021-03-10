Government offered State support to Pfizer to set up vaccine operations in Ireland

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer was offered State support to manufacture its Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, Mr Martin said the Government approached Pfizer about setting up operations in Ireland to increase the supply of vaccines.

Pfizer told the Government it will be concentrating its production in Belgium for now.

Mr Martin told TDs and senators there are “lots of easy narratives” on the national vaccination programme but there is “no magic tree of vaccines out there”.

Read More

The Taoiseach said he had spoken several times to EU Commissioner for Internal Markets Thierry Breton about issues around the supply of vaccines.

He said Pfizer was honouring its EU contract, while others appear to have taken a strategic decision not to do so.

Mr Martin said the EU was seeking to expand manufacturing capacity and Ireland has offered to assist Pfizer on capability here.

He said the Government will “seek every avenue to get more vaccines”.

He told his party that the ongoing focus for the coming weeks is on suppression of the virus, support of the economy and businesses, and to maximise the vaccine roll-out.

He expressed hope to get construction going again in April, with maybe a change to the 5km restriction and some outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted to his parliamentary party that the setbacks in the vaccination programme had undermined public confidence but said that issues with supplies were out of the Government's control.

He said it is expected the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be approved by the European Medicines Agency on Thursday, but Ireland will not get supplies of it until after Easter.

He said 600,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine would arrive before the end of June. The Fine Gael leader said that over 100,000 people over the age of 80 have already been vaccinated.

Mr Varadkar said no government in Europe or the world has spare vaccines and insisted the Government was exploring all opportunities short of authorising a vaccine that has not been approved by the EMA.

Ministers Patrick O’Donovan and Josepha Madigan both criticised the EU’s vaccine procurement, while backbench TDs Joe Cary and Alan Dillon queried whether pharma companies based in Ireland could carry out third-party manufacturing of generic vaccines.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting it would be “months and months” before either the UK or the US would have any spare vaccines and the Government had already contacted France and Germany but neither country was selling vaccines.

He criticised the prime ministers of Austria and Denmark for travelling to Israel to discuss the possibility of procuring more vaccines, saying it was in “poor taste” and he would not like to see the Taoiseach doing something similar.

He said the Russian Sputnik V jab was a good vaccine, but that Russia was playing “vaccine politics” and had not vaccinated its own people.

Read More

Online Editors