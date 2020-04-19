Government now insists hardware stores cannot open to the public

HARDWARE stores should not be open to the general public, the Government has clarified, following widespread confusion in the sector in recent days.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said on Sunday that hardware stores can operate in a “very limited and restricted way” and should not be open to the general public during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Hardware and garden shops were classed as ‘essential retail outlets’ under emergency laws giving gardaí the power to enforce the pandemic restrictions. This was despite such stores being told to close by the Government at the end of March.

Some hardware stores around the country started to reopen last week on the basis of the new regulations.

Hugh O’Connell, the CEO of Topline, which supplies more than 160 independent hardware stores, said he had been told by a senior Department of Business official that hardware stores and builders’ merchants could reopen.

The department did not deny this was the advice being given to hardware outlets and referred to the regulations signed by Health Minister Simon Harris which classed them as essential retail outlets.

Mr O'Donnell said there had been "widespread confusion" over whether stores could open or not, while Retail Ireland’s Arnold Dillon called for further clarity saying "there remains confusion as to whether DIY, hardware and gardening centres are free to open, and if so what restrictions apply".

The Department issued a clarifying statement on Saturday night, saying: “Hardware and other stores shouldn’t be open to the general public.

“Such outlets are not to open except on the emergency and/or delivery basis as set out in the updated retail services list. That list is unchanged.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week programme on Sunday, Ms Humphreys outlined the circumstances under which hardware stores can currently operate.

“It's not the case that hardware stores should be open to the general public, but if you need something as an emergency, for example, if you have a burst pipe in your house, or if there's a hole in your roof and the rain is coming in, or the fridge gives up.

“Obviously, in emergency cases like that, you and your tradesman are going to need to be able to access certain materials from the hardware shops to fix the problem.

“So I want to stress in cases like that, it should be done by delivery or on an emergency call up basis. So basically if there's an emergency or you need to get something the hardware stores can provide that to you.”

