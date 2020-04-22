Government monitoring second waves of coronavirus as it considers plan to ease restrictions

Doctor Marco (R) and nurse Manu, wearing protective gear react at the end of their shift in a corridor of the level intensive care unit, treating COVID-19 patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

THE Government is monitoring countries where there are second waves of the coronavirus as it considers plans to ease restrictions in Ireland.

Amid growing public expectation that lockdown measures may be slightly eased next month, senior Department of the Taoiseach official Liz Canavan said any moves would be step-by-step.

She noted that there have been second waves of the virus and that the Government wants to ensure it can monitor the impact of any easing of restrictions on the spread of the disease.

Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore have all seen an increase in infections in recent weeks since they began easing their lockdowns. The Government will also be closely monitoring the impact of easing restrictions in EU countries, including Denmark, Austria and Czech Republic, in the coming days.

Speaking at Government Buildings on Wednesday, Ms Canavan said: “As the Taoiseach said, it’s likely to be step by step. Once you lift any measure more people start moving around.

“So obviously you have to balance off lots of choices in that and do it on the basis that we can continue to monitor public health reactions to that and the progression of the disease. So that’s the way we’re thinking about it.

“We’re looking at what other countries are doing around this and you can see in certain countries they are having their second wave. So we want to make sure we can monitor very closely what the changes are doing to monitor the progression of the disease. That will be part of the thinking.”

Ms Canavan said she understood there was “considerable interest and concern” around an exit plan - but cautioned that all current measures will remain in place until the Government is given further advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, which is expected next week.

“We are preparing a plan, which we are ready to share in advance of any modifications to current restrictions and it is clear that any plan to ease some of the restrictions will have to be done hand-in-hand with continuing to follow public health advice, including social distancing requirements,” she said.

Ms Canavan also said she was concerned some social distancing measures implemented by supermarkets and grocers were preventing parents with children from being allowed into shops. She said it was a particular issue for lone parents.

“I want to be clear that the advice does allow for small family groups, including children, to shop together as needed,” she said.

“I would urge all retailers to be conscious of the different circumstances of all kinds of families and to use a common sense approach when it comes to admission into shops.”

Ms Canavan said there has also been concerning reports of an increase in illegal dumping during the Covid-19 crisis. She said €1m of funds for an anti-dumping initiative will be ring-fenced to tackle the problem and will go towards waste removal and increased monitoring through CCTV.

Ms Canavan said EU sports ministers held a video conference on Tuesday and that the “road to return for sports needs to be gradual” and in line with public health advice.

Online Editors