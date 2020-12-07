Giuliani tests positive for virus days after criss-crossing country without a mask

Risk: Rudy Giuliani gave speeches while he may have been infectious. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump has revealed his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in trhe president’s inner circle to contract the disease that is now surging across the US.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent days and weeks in an effort to help Mr Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.

Mr Trump, who confirmed Giuliani’s positive test in a yesterday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote.

Mr Giuliani attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing.

On Wednesday night, Mr Giuliani was in Lansing, Michigan, to testify in a highly unusual four and-a-half hour legislative hearing in which he pushed Republican lawmakers to ignore the certification of Joe Biden’s Michigan victory and appoint electors for Mr Trump.

He did not wear a mask, nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. At one point, he asked one of his witnesses — a Detroit election worker — if she would be comfortable removing her mask. But legislators said they could hear her.

Research shows that people who contract the virus may become infectious to others several days before they start to feel ill.

Georgia state Senator Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday’s hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Mr Giuliani’s diagnosis.

“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Ms Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”

Before the hearing, Mr Giuliani and Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox — both maskless — did a virtual briefing for GOP activists.

Mr Giuliani made an appearance on Fox News yesterday to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Mr Trump.

The diagnosis comes more tmore than two months after Mr Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump’s orbit have also been ill.

