‘Get it done for Christmas’ – the fortysomethings who queued in the cold to get booster vaccine

There were long queues for boosters on a cold morning at the HSE vaccination site in Dublin’s Citywest hotel, but the mood was very positive among those who were able to get the jab.

It was very much a case of the earlier bird got the worm as the centre opened by 8.3 am and by 10am the HSE announced that walk-in capacity had been reached.

From this morning, people aged over 40s were able to present at walk-in vaccination sites for booster doses.

Friends Anita McCormack and Tracy Hutchin - who are both from Lucan – travelled together to the Citywest this morning.

“We left the house at about 7.30am and by the time we came here we gave up on parking and we actually drove to the shopping centre and parked and walk over. So, at about 9.50am we joined the queue,” Ms Hutchin said.

Ms McCormack said as soon as the health minister announced that over 40s could get a booster from today, the pair were “100pc” determined to get the additional vaccine.

“We wanted to get it so we could spend more time with family and friends and also because of the new variant,” she explained.

Ms Hutchin said the rising case numbers are also concerning and she wanted to get the added protection which the booster offers.

“It is kind of protection. The case numbers are going up and the initial vaccination isn’t as affective as it was against any of the variants. So, self-protection and protecting others at the same time,” she added.

Both Ms Hutchin and Ms McCormack said they felt that while the country’s battle against the virus is currently “not in a great place”, overall, the pandemic has been handled quite well.

Donal and Jenny O’Brien are originally from counties Offaly and Cork respectively, but they now live near the Citywest Hotel.

The joined the queue for their booster vaccine at 8.30am and they left the centre just before noon. While the said it was a “long and cold” wait and they were looking forward to a hot coffee, they added that the queue was managed very well and there was a sense of togetherness among everyone who was there this morning.

Like many others present, the O’Briens are in the 40-49-year age group and today was their first chance to get boosted.

“We were very lucky with the way it happened, she (Jenny’s mother) actually came up for her birthday on Friday, so we were very lucky to have cover to do this today,” Mr O’Brien said.

The couple have two young sons – seven and eight-years-old – who have not been vaccinated yet, but they said they will get vaccines when they become available.

Ms O’Brien said with the current high transmission of the virus, they we happy to get a booster before Christmas.

“Get it done for Christmas I guess…I think we’ve done every we can do and that’s all you can do,” she added.

While Mr O’Brien said the couple has “total belief in the vaccine programme”.

“It’s the way to go. We’re going to try and get on with our lives and get going again,” he added.

The couple said they do feel better protected now but they will still be careful when socialising over Christmas.

When asked if they felt that they should have got a booster sooner, Mr said: “I think we have to trust the experts. It’s very hard and everybody wants to be first.

"There’s an awful of people here today with special needs and who are in different categories, so it’s very hard to say who should get it before anyone else.

“So, you just have to go with the experts and we’re happy to have it – delighted to have it.”

Originally from San Francisco, Frances Kleven now lives in Dublin 2. She said she was keen to get the booster as soon it was announced on Friday that 40-year-olds could avail of it today.

“I came 8.30am this morning. It wasn’t fun to wait out in the cold, but everyone was super patient and kind. So, it felt like everyone was in good spirits about it.”

“It was nice to get the message that if you’re 40 you can come get it today. The message went yesterday, and I got it today so that’s good enough,” she added.

Ms Kleven said the emergence of the new variant was a big motivation for her to get a booster and she definitely “wanted to get it sooner”.

Meanwhile, Dublin couple Paul and Ashley Walsh made the trip to the Citywest for a booster vaccine appointment. The couple have two teenage sons who have both been double jabbed also.

Mr Walsh said the couple they were “not particularly anxious” to get a booster, but they were happy to take it when it was offered to them.

“A few friends in work started to get the booster in the last few days and after talking to them I decided to get it, so it wasn’t really playing on my mind,” he said.

The couple added that they are not certain if the booster will provide and additional protection.

Ms Walsh said: “It’s nobody’s fault but I just can’t see an end to it. Are we going to need to keep getting more boosters?”

Her husband added: “I don’t know if there’s any benefit with a booster, based on the last two jabs that we had. We’re lucky that we haven’t got sick but the jury is out for me on the vaccination.”