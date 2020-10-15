Germany to pay €564m to aid Holocaust survivors in pandemic

Germany is to pay €564m in aid to Holocaust survivors to support them during the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced yesterday.

Some 240,000 Holocaust survivors living around the world will each receive two payments of €1,200 over the next two years. The aid payments are in addition to reparations the survivors already receive from Germany for their suffering under the Nazis.

Holocaust survivors are among those worst affected by the global pandemic according to the Claims Conference, an independent organisation representing Jewish victims of the Nazis, which negotiated the new aid package.

The average age of those who will receive payments is 84, putting them at high risk from the virus. In addition, many suffered severe malnutrition during their youth as a result of Nazi persecution, making them more vulnerable to disease.

"There's this kind of standard response for survivors, 'We've been through worse, I've been through worse, and if I survived the Holocaust, I'll get through this'," said Greg Schneider, vice-president of the Claims Conference. "But if you probe deeper you understand the depths of trauma that still resides within people."

Many Holocaust survivors live in poverty and struggle with the extra cost of personal protective equipment or having groceries and other supplies delivered to their homes.

"In the face of a devastating global pandemic, it was vital to secure larger increases for survivors while also seeking immediate funds to help them through these extremely challenging times," said Stuart E Eizenstat, a Claims Conference negotiator who agreed the aid package with Germany.

The payments will be made to Holocaust survivors living in Israel, the US, Europe and the former Soviet Union.

Germany has made extensive reparations payments to the victims of the Nazis with the German government estimating it has paid more than €77bn in compensation to Jewish and non-Jewish victims of persecution.

Those who were forced to live and work in concentration camps and ghettos are entitled to full pensions. The new package is aimed primarily at Holocaust survivors who escaped the Nazi terror by fleeing to the former Soviet Union, who do not receive pensions but were given one-off reparation payments instead.

In addition to the €564m in aid payments, Germany has agreed to raise its funding for social welfare services for Holocaust survivors for 2021 to €554m. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

