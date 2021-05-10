Germany to give Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all ages as Ireland to decide on over-45s

Germany is making the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine available to all adults, as it did with the AstraZeneca vaccine, though the bulk of the expected deliveries is still some way off.

The country has recommended the AstraZeneca shot mainly for over-60s because of a rare type of blood clot seen in an extremely small number of recipients.

But amid a push to get as many people inoculated as possible, the government decided to allow doctors' offices to vaccinate any adults with it - putting aside a priority system under which the oldest and most vulnerable have been vaccinated first.

Health minister Jens Spahn said authorities decided on Monday to take the same approach with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, about which there are similar concerns.

He estimated that five to six million over-60s in Germany still need to be vaccinated and that should be concluded by early June.

Mr Spahn said the largest deliveries from Johnson & Johnson, more than 10 million doses, are expected in June or July.

Germany has now given nearly one-third of the population at least one vaccine shot.

Around 200,000 people in Ireland aged 45 to 49 could be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in June if the HSE gets the go-ahead to change restrictions around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The HSE is believed to be asking if the age restriction around the one-shot vaccine can be lowered from 50 to 45.

The move would accelerate the vaccination roll-out and help ease the way for more significant lifting of restrictions over June and July.

Around 605,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are due here this quarter with the bulk – an estimated 432,000 of these – expected to arrive in June.

However, the proposal has to get the safety green light from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) who are due to finalise their recommendations to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this week.

Under the revised HSE plan all people over 50 should have got a first dose of vaccine by early June.

People in their 50s have been registering since early last week.

Once they all get a first dose by early June it could leave around 200,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson left but unable to be used outside of people over 50.