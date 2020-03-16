Precaution: A woman wearing a mask walks near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as France looks to tackle the virus. Photo: REUTERS

The coronavirus pandemic has called into question the European Union's ability to lead a co-ordinated response as member states failed to pull together and closed their borders in defiance of Brussels.

Germany is to seal its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland from today in an unprecedented move to stem the spread of the coronavirus. All four countries are in Europe's border-free Schengen zone.

The shutdown of Germany's borders will be enforced by federal police. It is also aimed at preventing foreigners from bulk-buying goods in German supermarkets, which has caused supply problems in border areas, the 'Bild' newspaper reported.

France denied the reports from German government sources that the border between the two countries would be closed. Christophe Castaner, the interior minister, said Germany was reinstating border controls, which "do not constitute a closure of our common border. Their aim is to limit unnecessary exchanges between our two countries in order to limit the spread of the virus".

Up to a dozen of the 26 Schengen countries have sealed their borders fully or partially, including Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic, in an affront to the authority of the European Commission, the EU's executive arm. Member states ignored pleas by Ursula von der Leyen, the commission's president, to reinforce health screening instead of imposing blanket border closures.

Free movement, a core principle of the EU, has effectively been suspended as Europe has become the centre of the global pandemic.

The closures have led to rising political tensions among member states, but Brussels has been forced to accept them, albeit reluctantly. It responded by announcing plans yesterday for emergency EU measures to strengthen border health checks, intended to ease the movement of goods and people.

The EU has also had to let member states breach its rules on borrowing and spending to allow them greater flexibility to fight Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.

German government sources said yesterday the US was looking into how it could gain access to a potential vaccine being developed by a German firm, CureVac.

Earlier, the 'Welt am Sonntag' German newspaper reported US President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac to the US, and the German government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay.

Responding to the report, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, wrote on Twitter: "The 'Welt' story was wrong."

A US official said: "This story is wildly overplayed... we will continue to talk to any company that claims to be able to help. And any solution found would be shared with the world."

A German Health Ministry spokeswoman, confirming a quote in the newspaper, said: "The German government is very interested in ensuring that vaccines and active substances against the new coronavirus are also developed in Germany and Europe.

"In this regard, the government is in intensive exchange with the company CureVac."

'Welt am Sonntag' quoted an unidentified German government source as saying Mr Trump was trying to secure the scientists' work exclusively, and would do anything to get a vaccine for the United States, "but only for the United States".

CureVac issued a statement, in which it said: "The company rejects current rumours of an acquisition".

CureVac's main investor Dietmar Hopp said he was not selling and wanted CureVac to develop a coronavirus vaccine to "help people not just regionally but in solidarity across the world". (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk