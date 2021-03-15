Germany and France have become the latest countries to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following advice from their national regulators to investigate reports of blood clots.

The German Health Ministry said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure, and that the European Medical Agency would decide whether the vaccine will remain approved for use.

French President Emmanuel Macron says France is suspending use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine out of precaution.

This comes following four cases in Norway in which people developed blood clots after receiving their AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, the number of people reporting clots so far do not exceed what would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population. More than 11m doses have been administered in the UK and it has not reported any higher than normal rate of blood clots.

Similarly, AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.

This morning, the health ministry told Reuters that they would continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, Germany has now joined several other countries, including Ireland, in temporarily suspending its use.

